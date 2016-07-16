We’ve rounded up the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.

Nice death toll reaches 84; killer identified.

At least 84 people are dead, including 10 children, and up to 202 more — including three Australians — are injured following a terrorist attack in Nice, France.

As many as 52 more people are in critical condition, and 25 of those are in intensive care, BuzzFeed News reports.

The attack occurred just after 11pm local time (7:48am AEST) on 14 July, when a lorry accelerated into crowds of thousands during a Bastille Day celebration in the southern city.