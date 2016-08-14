Fans furious at Demi Lovato for making an insensitive Olympics joke.

Here’s one thing we know for sure: it’s not great to joke about world issues.

Singer Demi Lovato found out the hard way, after she was forced to apologise to her fans after posting a video of her mum ‘joking’ about the Zika virus on Snapchat.

In the video, Lovato’s mother says, “Everyone down in Rio gonna get the Zika virus”, referring to the mosquito-borne illness that can cause birth defects in pregnant women.

After the video was posted, angry fans started the hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty, slamming the singer for her insensitive comments.

Responding to those who slammed her video, Lovato wrote that she didn't mean to offend with her comments.

"I was laughing at how southern my mom sounded, not the issue at hand. Deepest apologies," she tweeted.

The 23-year-old then commented that she wasn't concerned by her 'haters'.

"If you watch everything I do, you're still a fan.. I ain't goin nowhere bitches," she wrote.