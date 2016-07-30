Delta Goodrem has announced an acting comeback.

Nearly 13 years after she was written out of Neighbours so she could focus on treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Delta Goodrem is returning to our screens and reclaiming her acting career on House Husbands.

The 31-year-old announced her return to the small screen on Instagram, telling fans she is “super excited” to be back in the acting game, joining the fifth season of the Australian series.

“You heard right. Joining the family at House Husbands, back to the tv screen in ur [sic] lounge rooms on Channel 9 – my character is Izzy Dreyfus a reading recovery teacher (with some spice.) Super excited,” the singer wrote.

Channel 9 have told audiences Goodrem’s role would be a polarising one and one that “excites” and “frightens” everyone in the series.

“Riding in on her cafe racer motorbike, brilliant, beautiful and slightly tomboyish Izzy both excites and frightens everyone in the House Husbands world and her audacious attitude is instrumental in diverting a threat to the Nepean South community that none of them see coming,” they said.

Goodrem’s last role was with Channel 9’s The Voice singing competition, being one of the celebrity coaches alongside Jessie J, Ronan Keating, and Joel and Benji Madden.

Watch The Voice judges perform with Delta on the show. Post continues after video.

Speaking about the role, Goodrem admitted House Husbands was a favourite of hers on the local small screen and that her family was looking forward to having her in the role.

“I couldn’t be happier to join the amazing House Husbands family. It’s such a fantastic Aussie drama that I love – and my whole family loves – so I feel very lucky and cannot wait to get started.”

The ARIA-award winning singers joins a stellar cast of big names in the Australian entertainment industry, working alongside Gary Sweet, Julia Morris, Firass Dirani, Denise Scott and Hugh Sheridan.

Filming for season five is underway.