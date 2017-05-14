Sorry, haters: Delta Goodrem isn't bothered by your criticism.

Criticism. It’s not something foreign to Delta Goodrem.

Despite possessing all the hallmarks of an Aussie superstar – she is hardworking, at the top of her game, seemingly genuine, and clearly talented – the 32-year-old singer songwriter is constantly the object of ridicule and abuse.

She has been labelled ‘over enthusiastic’, ‘fake’ and, at the start of the most current season of Channel Nine’s The Voice, Goodrem, who is a judge on the show, was slammed for dancing in her seat and pushing the buzzer with her foot, not her hand. (A true crime, apparently).

Now, Goodrem has spoken about the way she handles criticism.

“It’s all just water off a duck’s back because the reality of what I get to live with is very different,” she told Body & Soul.

She said the intention behind her actions is always positive, while the intention of those people criticising her is the opposite.

It's this very stark contrast that makes it easy to dismiss the criticism of strangers-behind-keyboards.

"I have only the intention of making people’s day better and if someone has an intention that’s the opposite of that then that’s their problem."

Despite this nonchalance, the star - who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in July 2003 - remains very private about her personal life.

"You don’t know everything about me and nor should you," she said.

"I believe in the mystery of not having to say everything at all times and have always kept a private life."

After her diagnosis, Goodrem underwent surgery as well as chemotherapy and radiation. By the end of 2003, her cancer was in remission.

Goodrem also spoke to Body & Soul about her family: "I talk to my mum every day. My nine-month-old nephew, Nate, is my everything," she said.

Her friends: "I’ve had the same friends since school; they’re my touchstone and make sure I laugh my way through all the different seasons of life."

And how she felt turning 30: "I was a lot more of a people-pleaser in my 20s but it’s easier to stand up for yourself and say ‘no’ in your 30s. It’s like I woke up that day and went, right, this is who I am, this is what I do, this is what I stand for and this is what I won’t stand for."