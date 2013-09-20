6 chicken casseroles your family will love

No matter the season, your family will crave these rich, satisfying chicken casseroles all year.
Casserole chicken pot pie casserole
Chicken cacciatore casserole
“40 cloves of garlic” chicken casserole
Though this version of the famous chicken recipe doesn’t require you to peel and cook 40 cloves of garlic, it’s still jam-packed with rich flavor. The cloves melt into the sauce as it bakes, creating a subtle and pleasing pungency in each bite.Get the recipe: "40 Cloves of Garlic" Chicken Casserole
Spicy southern chicken and rice casserole
There are infinite versions of the classic Southern American chicken-and-wild rice pilaf, but the dish is so satisfying and delicious, we couldn’t resist adding another recipe to the roster. This one gives a wink to Cajun style with the holy trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers—and a dash of heat.
Get the recipe: Spicy Southern Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken stroganoff casserole
You won’t find heavy, gloppy sauce here, but make no mistake: This is stroganoff through and through. Meaty mushrooms and comforting noodles in cream sauce lighten up a bit when baked with chicken instead of beef.
Get the recipe: Chicken Stroganoff Casserole
