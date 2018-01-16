The 'Deep State' conspiracy theory that involves Ellen DeGeneres. 

Ellen DeGeneres, best known for her shameless dancing and making grown adults yell during a segment called Game of Games on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is perhaps not who we thought she was.

… No.

Eric Trump (the one who has been in trouble for hunting animals in Zimbabwe, and allegedly raising funds for a children’s hospital and then never, you know, passing on the funds) says that 59-year-old DeGeneres is part of something called the ‘Deep State’.

He has never outlined what the ‘Deep State’ is, probably because he isn’t 100 per cent sure. And that’s okay.

The idea of a ‘Deep State’ is a personal favourite of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump’s father. It refers to a “covert resistance” to the President, and apparently it’s the force behind the torrent of leaks that have undermined Trump’s authority.

Yes… because it’s ‘leaks’ that have undermined Trump’s authority and not personal tweets issued by the President himself claiming to be a “very stable genius”.

Anyhooo, back to the real bad guy in this story – Ellen.

You see, on January 3rd, Eric Trump tweeted “Shocking… once again, here are the Twitter ‘suggestions’ of who I should follow #DeepState.”

The ‘suggestions’ (unclear why they’re in inverted commas) were former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres.

Never mind that these are THE THREE MOST PROMINENT INDIVIDUALS OF OUR TIME. Or that the overwhelming majority of people who Trump follows, likely also follow these accounts.

Common sense tells us that this is the Deep State, not unlike the Illuminati, working with the sole intention of subverting Trump’s Presidency.

The term actually comes from authoritarian regimes of the late 20th century, like those that existed in Turkey and Egypt. Government officials and bureaucrats would leak damaging information to the news media, disseminate propaganda and enact violence, in a desperate attempt to bring down a regime. Not unlike Ellen, who this week played ‘Who’d you rather?’ with Demi Lovato.

David Gergen, who has advised a number of presidents, said, "This is a dark conspiratorial view that is being pushed by [top Trump strategist] Steve Bannon, his allies at Breitbart and some others in the conservative movement that is trying to delegitimize the opposition to Trump in many quarters and pass the blame to others."

Some alt-right constituents have suggested that the Deep State is being led by Barack Obama, and are planning to stage a 'silent coup' against the President.

DeGeneres appearing alongside two democrats in Eric Trump's twitter suggestions, seems to be all the proof he needs that she is conspiring to overthrow the current government.

Trump, 34, has long been a fan of the conspiracy theory, tweeting once that Hillary Clinton colluded with Saudis, and suggesting that Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovic win a Pulitzer Prize.

Government experts are just about certain that no Deep State exists in America.

Last week, DeGeneres addressed Eric Trump's very compelling conspiracy theory, by commenting, "I just wanna say, Eric, I am honoured that you think that I'm powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy.

"I am sorry to disappoint you, I am not part of the Deep State. Even if somebody wanted me to be involved, I don't have that kind of time. I've got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I've got on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby so I can't. I don't have time."

