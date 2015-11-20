News
entertainment

Hey penis-owners! Do not send Debra Messing dick pics. Just don't.

Women don’t want to see your dick pics, dudes. Especially not Debra Messing.

The 47-year-old actress was sent an unsolicited photo of a man’s junk and was seriously unimpressed.

Messing took to Twitter to share this news.

She decided that wasn’t quite enough so she shared a pixelated version of the Instagram user’s direct message with her 257,000 followers to rebuke the misguided penis-owner.

She shouted in the caption, “RESPECT WOMEN. RESPECT YOURSELVES.”

YAS, Debra. Sing it!

Still, the question remains: why do some men send unsolicited images of their penises to women they don’t know?

At best, it’s really gross. At worst, it’s sexual harrassment.

Is it because they want naked pictures of naked women, so they assume we’re chuffed to get one of their junk? Is it because it makes them feel powerful to make women feel uncomfortable? Is it because they think we’ll send them one back?

Whatever the answer, women don’t care. We don’t want to see pictures of your penis. If you find yourself the reluctant recipient of an unsolicited dick pic, try something like this.

