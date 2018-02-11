Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Dean might drop a bomb on tonight’s Married at First Sight.

We’ve got very exciting news for MAFS fans… and very sad news for Tracey.

It seems like there’s going to be an unexpected breakup on tonight’s episode of the reality show in which people fake marry each other. Well, unexpected for Tracey.

In case you missed it, Tracey fake married Dean and things were going well… until Dean met Davina at the first dinner party.

Dean and Davina immediately locked eyes across the table and Davina asked, “Do you work out, Deano?”. From there the two flirted and admitted to their fellow fake-married friends that they fancied each other.

Now during an exclusive preview on Talking Married, Dean tells fellow grooms Telv and Patrick, just before the commitment ceremony, that things are up in the air between him and Tracey.

“I’m still up in the air a little bit, to be honest,” he says while the three men are sitting on the beach.

“Just not 100 per cent sure either way,” he explains.

“We’ve been getting along really well. We’re definitely sexual, which is pretty important to me. But there’s a few things I’m not quite sold on.”

Yeah, we’re pretty sure you’re not sold on the fact that she’s not Davina, Deano ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

2. Why Karl Stefanovic isn’t talking about his engagement.

Karl Stefanovic doesn’t want to talk about his engagement to Jasmine Yarbrough.

While filming a TODAY show segment with boxing champion Jeff Horn, Stefanovic explained why he was keeping this part of his life private.

“It’s one thing to be seen around town and stuff (wearing the ring) but this (speaking about it) is another thing — some things are okay to keep private,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“There’s got to be some time here that we have to enjoy to ourselves and with our family.”

Stefanovic also said he wouldn’t be talking to a gossip magazine in a ‘media deal’ anytime soon because, you know, those magazines have been hounding him and making his life pretty unbearable over the last 12 months.

“That’s completely ridiculous — as if I would ever do a media deal with any of the magazines that have made my life hell,” he said.

3. The embarrassing moment that turned Drew Barrymore off dating apps.



Many of us fantasise about being a celebrity of Drew Barrymore’s fame, but for the 42-year-old, she’s “fantasised about going on a blind date” ever since she was a teenager.

Barrymore’s recognisable face, however, means going on blind dates is a tricky and almost impossible task.

In an interview with Ellen Degeneres on Friday, Barrymore admitted to trying out dating apps, like private site Raya.

“I heard Amy Schumer saying she met her boyfriend on there, so I went on and no one responded,” Barrymore told the talk show host.

“I texted with this one guy and said, ‘Okay, sure, if you feel inclined to go for a drink, that’d be great. But zero pressure.’ I never got a response.”

After matching with another who told her he was available to meet up one night, she let him know of his availability. Then, this happened.

“It’s like as lame as it gets! He writes me back and he goes, ‘Oh, I’m gone for the holidays’. And that was it,” she recounted.

Barrymore deleted the app but discovered something during a conversation with ex husband Will Kopelman.

“Later on, I was in the kitchen with Will (her ex) and he goes ‘I just saw your profile. It came up on my phone’,” Barrymore shared.

“I go ‘When?’ and he says, Like two days ago,” she continued.

The actress had Ellen and the audience in stitches at this point. “I was like, Motherf*****! I’m still on it! I’m still trying to get off the site!”

4. Meghan Markle once applied to work on a popular US talk show.



It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is one multi-talented woman, which is why it’s not at all surprising to hear that the actress once applied to work for talk show host Wendy Williams.

On the show last Wednesday, Williams interviewed 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord, and proceeded to ask her about Meghan Markle, who has guest starred on the CW show.

Though McCord never worked with Markle, the conversation led Williams to reveal Markle’s previous attempt to work with the talk show host.

“She applied for a job here too, yeah,” Williams said. “Random princess”.

Revealing more detail in December of last year, Williams spoke on her opinion of the Suits actress.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wildcard, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” said Williams.

“And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

5. Tessa James has opened up about being a mother for the first time.



Former Home and Away star Tessa James recently spoke with The Herald Sun about her experience with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and adapting to motherhood.

In the interview, the 26-year-old said her life has “never been better”, and that her being a mother has been “amazing”.

“I have a lot of help and I have a wonderful husband. I am really healthy and I credit a lot of that to how good I feel. I think that happiness, it says a lot,” she admitted.

“The things that I have been through, that is my journey and that is the way my life is meant to go, and I feel very grateful for my health,” she stated.

Her and her husband Nate Myles are yet to reveal the name and sex of their baby.

“It is for us at the moment,” she said.

