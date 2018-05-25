lifestyle MM Confessions: "What I'd say to the one that got away." Mamamia Video May 24, 2018 Video by MWN MM Confessions: "What I'd say to the one that got away." Tags: mamamia-confessions , video-today , video-today-mobile Related Stories MM Confessions: "The weirdest things I've ever heard in bed." MM Confessions: "The moment I was caught stalking on social media." MM Confessions: "The weirdest date I've ever had." MM Confessions: "The moment I knew it was over with my partner." MM Confessions: "My last one night stand." MM Confessions: "The most disgusting thing I've ever eaten." MM Confessions: "My most embarrassing date." MM Confessions: 'The worst advice I ever gave.' MM Confessions: "The most illegal thing I've ever done." MM Confessions: "My worst job interview horror story." Recommended The $5 kids' day out that's the best thing you'll do all school holidays. Six things that happen every single time you go bowling. To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you. "I just had the most amazing birth experience, but I’m afraid to talk about it." From 1914 to 2019: Just the best royal family Christmas cards from over the years. Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5. "I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher. "Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet. The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news. The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point.