Kristen Bell tears up talking about husband Dax Shepard's addiction battle.

Frozen star Kristen Bell has opened up about her husband of three years, Dax Shepard, and his long battle with addiction.

In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning the actress teared up, calling Dax a “wonderful father”.

“He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he’s been sober for 11, 12 years now,” Bell said.

“And he knows how many times he’s messed up and how many times he’s been really close to losing everything.”

Dax and Kristen married in 2013 after dating for almost 10 years, and have two children together: three-year-old Lincoln, and Delta, 18 months.

During the interview, the 36-year-old also showed off photos from her wedding to Dax, which she had never revealed to the public before.

Image: CBS

The wedding was perfectly non-Hollywood, taking place in a small Beverly Hills courtroom.

Image: CBS

"It was still one of the best days of my life," Kristen says of the day.

Image: CBS

Featured images: CBS/Getty