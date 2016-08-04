Jesinta Campbell’s abs. Jessica Gomes’ newly blonde hair. Gemma Ward walking the runway preggers. There were many distractions at the David Jones Spring/Summer 2016/17 Fashion show last night.

If you could manage to look at the actual clothing for a sec, a dreamy smile may have crept over your face: SUMMER IS COMING. It’s so close we can practically feel the sunburn.

Tie up your bikini, place some sunnies on your head and settle in – we bring you the five trends you’ll be wearing when the weather decides to warm up.

1. Activewear, activewear.

As someone who often spends a whole weekend in workout gear, despite barely exercising, I am thrilled that activewear is continuing its reign over our wardrobes. This summer we can expect block colours, pops of neon and fun crop tops that could almost double as swimwear.

2. FUN swimwear.

You guys, triangle bikinis are so 2015, at least where David Jones is concerned. Expect to see loads of colourful cut out one-pieces in shops come spring. We’ll take this blue Jets Swimwear number, please.

3. Billowy boho.

Floaty. Dreamy. Billowy. There were truck loads of colourful printed boho pieces sent down the runway last night.

In a dazzling Camilla With Love kaftan, Gemma Ward was a walking endorsement for why this trend is so fabulous for anyone possessing a pregnant belly. (Post continues after gallery.)

Or, for that matter, anyone who likes to have the freedom to accumulate a food baby without worrying about constrictive clothing.

4. Embellishment.

It's not enough to wear something with just a little bit of detailing; this summer we're pulling out the big guns.

There'll be embroidery, polka dots, elaborate eye-catching prints, metallics and ear bling.

Bring. It. On.

I saw the Romance Was Born metallic jacket first, okay? Got it?

5. Midi-lengths.

In news that will please any lady not overly partial to shaving her legs, the midi-length skirt/dress will be carrying through into this warm season.

Mixing things up a little are longer pleats and thigh-grazing splits. Ooh la la.

What trend are you most looking forward to wearing in summer?