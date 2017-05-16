News
The radio stunt even Kyle Sandilands wasn't proud of.

When Kyle Sandilands thinks a Kyle and Jackie O stunt is “terrible”, you know it’s going to be uncomfortable listening.

And yet here we are, after Lisa and David Oldfield subjected themselves to a call-back question about their marriage.

Listen: Lisa Oldfield doesn’t hold back on the Real Housewives of Sydney. (Post continues…)

“Call us now. David and Lisa Oldfield, should they stay together or should they call it a day?” KISS FM breakfast radio host Jackie O asked listeners.

It elicited a sigh from Kyle, “What a terrible radio contest.”

Before hearing from listeners, the couple in question discussed their 17-year marriage, including a bizarre feud between Lisa and David’s ex-girlfriend, who his friends continue to speak fondly of.

Admitting she wanted the woman “dead”, Lisa did the next best thing and faked the death of the woman, who had moved to the US – a lie that went on for five years.

After Lisa agreed it would be a great idea to let listeners weigh in on the couple’s future, the first caller described the pair and the way they spoke to each other as “disgusting”.

So much for insightful marriage advice.

The final verdict? About 70 per cent of callers thought they should calm their relationship down and stay together, according to Kyle and Jackie O intern Pete.

Well. It’s been a particularly crazy day in Kyle and Jackie O Land, folks.

Would you ask strangers to comment on your marriage?

