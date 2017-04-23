The five most awkward moments of Dave Hughes' Logies monologue.

It may have been Dave Hughes‘ third time hosting the Logies but he wasn’t entirely lucky with his opening monologue.

The comedian and radio host didn’t hold back with his jokes but not all were met with barrels of laughter.

Some had people cringing, others downright angry.

Here are the five most awkward moments from the Logies opening sequence.

1. Grant Hackett

After paying out his “friend” Grant Denyer, Hughes quickly turned on another well known Aussie Grant.

“Ah, Grant Hackett… ‘I’m going to rehab again’, well, listen this time,” he said.

“I love Grant Hackett, he’s a great Australian but he’s being a bit whingey. He put a selfie of himself with a black eye and said ‘Look what my brother did’ but that’s what brothers do Grant, you’re a dick and then they give you a clip.

“Look on the bright side, you could have been Kim Jong Un’s brother. That guy is not whinging on Instagram.”

Almost immediately viewers took to social media to slam the targeting of someone battling mental illness.

While many in the room were clapping, the expression on attendees’ faces — including Asher Keddie and Kat Stewart — made it clear they were not amused.

"It was going really well but they thought it was too expensive so they tried to cancel it," he continued.

"I've never worked on Channel Seven and I probably never will!"

However Amber Harrison, the former Channel Seven employee at the heart of the scandal, gave her support in a tweet ahead of his speech.

The couple have faced recent rumours about their breakup and were quick to joke in response to Hughes' comment, looking at their watches.

"I'm joking Richie, you had more passion in the show than I've had in my life," the comedian finished off.