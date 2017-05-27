Moments after the Manchester blast, this dad received a harrowing phone call.

Just after the bomb exploded at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, 14-year-old Ella McGovern phoned her father.

She said: “Daddy, daddy, I can’t move my legs. There’s blood everywhere. There’s been an explosion. I can’t move,” and then the phone went dead.

Ella’s dad Rocky McGovern, who was in Scotland at the time, rushed to the Manchester Arena to find his daughter.

Thankfully when he arrived, Rocky found out that Ella had been rushed to hospital with leg injuries, but she was going to be OK.

McGovern told Rossendale Free Press about the moment he realised his daughter was potentially in great danger.

“I had to be up early and went to sleep and woke up after 10.30pm and had about eight missed calls.

"I spoke to my wife and she said something really bad has happened," he explained.

"She was on the phone to Ella and she walked into the foyer to buy some T-shirts and there was a loud bang and her phone went."

"She said she couldn’t get hold of her. There was loads of ambulances and it was chaos,” he said.

Ella then rang her father, she told him there had been an explosion and she was injured - then the phone went dead.

“I was just thinking ‘My God, what do I do?'" McGovern explained.

“I decided to get dressed, get in the car and drive down. I had to. I had family ringing me all the way down. I then met Ella and Louise at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.”

Ella was close to the blast and had eight shrapnel insertions in her legs, and both her ears are perforated.

The 14-year-old has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home with her family.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.