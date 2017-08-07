Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. British model kidnapped by dark web organisation threatening to ‘sell’ her.

She thought she was going to a photoshoot in Milan. It made sense, Chloe Ayling, 20, is a British glamour model and finding photoshoots on the internet were routine.

Instead, she was kidnapped, put in a bag and almost ‘sold’.

“A person with black gloves placed a hand over my mouth from behind while a second person wearing a balaclava gave me an injection in my right arm,” Ayling told Italian investigators about the moment she arrived at the ‘photoshoot’, The Sun reports.

2. Unconscious woman with head injuries found in a street gutter in NSW.

A woman wearing “Batman” pyjama pants and ugg boots has been found unconscious and with head injuries in the gutter on a street on NSW’s Central Coast, AAP reports.

The 54-year-old was found about 2.15pm on Sunday at the intersection of Fairview and Copnor avenues at The Entrance.

She was taken to Wyong Hospital and remains unconscious so police have been unable to speak to her.

3. Knife-wielding man under investigation for attempted terrorist attack at the Eiffel Tower.

A young Frenchman who recently was discharged from a psychiatric hospital is under investigation for an attempted terrorist attack after he brandished a knife and tried to breach security at the Eiffel Tower.

No one was hurt in the incident late on Saturday, though the tower was briefly evacuated, according to a statement from the company that manages the monument. The tower reopened as usual on Sunday morning.

It is the latest of several attempted attacks on security forces guarding prominent sites in France as part of heightened protective measures prompted by deadly attacks since 2015.

4. The fourth man charged over the Sydney terrorist plot has been released from jail.



Just two of the four men arrested in Sydney over an alleged terrorist plot to bomb a passenger airline remain behind bars after the final suspect left in detention limbo was bailed by police, AAP reports.

Khaled Merhi was granted bail after being charged with a non-terror related offence on Sunday, just over a week after police raided properties across Sydney over an alleged plot to bring down a flight bound for the Middle East.

The 39-year-old was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

5. Serena Williams’ 50s themed baby shower was as star studded as you’d expect.

Tennis player Serena Williams has celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child at a 50s-themed baby shower. And yes, there are photos.

The Florida event was attended by celebrities including Eva Longoria and Ciara, as well as Destiny’s Child alumni Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

Williams, 35, shared a photograph on Instagram showing the group in 50s attire, complete with poodle skirts and saddle shoes.

