entertainment

Which fashion mag just put an actual curvy girl on the cover?

1. A plus-size fashion magazine. And it’s actually stylish.

Stylish and freaking FABULOUS.

DARE Magazine is new fashion mag that’s just been launched in Canada. It began as a thesis project for fashion student Diana Di Poce in her final year and it was so fab that she received backing to launch the mag as an actual glossie. Check out the first cover:

G.O.R.G.E.O.U.S (Click here to see the whole mag!)

Diana spoke to Thought Catalogue recently about why she created DARE:

DARE is dedicated to catering to curvy women sizes 12+. Although the magazine is targeted towards plus women, I didn’t find it necessary to label it as a plus-size magazine in the logo or in the aesthetic. The average woman in North America is a size 14, so I didn’t see a purpose in stamping a 12+ label on the website or on the cover of the first issue. Similar to how I flip through straight-size fashion magazines for trend inspiration knowing that I won’t be able to fit into these garments or shop at the stores mentioned, I want all women to be able to go to DARE as a fashion and beauty bible.

And it really is a fashion bible. Check out some more pics:

Pictures: Dare Magazine

HELLS YES. Well done DARE Magazine. Well done.

2. Which Aussie pop singer has been cast as Kylie Minogue in the upcoming INXS mini-series? Click here for the answer and the first pic from the set.

3. Which celebrity’s 9 month old baby just opened a Twitter account?

Yeah. That wasn’t a typo. We definitely meant to write MONTHS. And the hashtag #pooprocks has already been put into rotation.

Melissa Joan Heart’s (that’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch FYI) son Tucker now has his very own Twitter account. And it doesn’t seem pointless at all, especially when you read witty gems like this:

Goo goo! (Spit up) Gaa gaaaa! (Burp)

— Tucker Wilkerson (@TuckerWilk) June 27, 2013

But a couple of days later, it became apparent that Tucker is quite the savvy little PR guru. Check out the way he pimps out his latest magazine spread:

For those who didnt catch it a few weeks ago… Here’s another look at my @people magazine spread… pic.twitter.com/L5bKYQjuxG

— Tucker Wilkerson (@TuckerWilk) June 29, 2013

Forget first steps – this kid’s parents are probably looking forward to his first major TV negotiation.

4. Independence Day in the United States yesterday was the perfect excuse for Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Emmy Rossum etc to post selfies of themselves in bikinis. As you do … Check them out by clicking here, and see 11 other stars who got in the stars & stripes spirit on social media.

5. Justin Beliebers will beliebe anything. ANYTHING.

What does it take to be a true Belieber? Follow the way of your tiny pop king blindly and love him without compromise. WITHOUT COMPROMISE.

At least, that’s the standard set by the belibers in this clip.

Jimmy Kimmel sent a reporter to a Justin Bieber concert this week, and her only job was to make up ridiculous lies about him to see if it would turn any fans off their dream boy.

It didn’t. And the way they go in to bat for him is hilarious.

 

6. Kanye’s a doting dad… but he’s refusing to do this (boo!): Click here.

 

7. Jennifer Hawkins looks beautiful in anything…

But – Would You Wear It?

Jennifer wore a very interesting Toni Maticevski dress to last night’s premiere of the latest season of Australia’s Next Top Model. Here’s hoping she’s full of more fashion surprises for her first year hosting the show.

Take a look at the dress in our Would You Wear It? gallery:

Ali Larter in a tight dress with stripes, spots and multiple colours
Alicia Keys in emerald with nude finishings
Angelina Jolie wearing loots - legging boots
Anna Kendrick in a grey short suit with green trim
Anne Hathaway looking pale in pastel paisley
Anne Hathaway in draping white
One of Beyonce's many costume changes
Cate Blanchett in a fitted, long red leather dress
Cate Blanchett in black-white-and-red at the Hobbit world premier
Cate Blanchett blending in in pale pink
Catherine Zeta-Jones in magic-eye black-and-white
Chloe Sevigny wearing a black dress with a mid gold plate
Christina Ricci in a shiny two-peice
Crotch grab pants
Crotch grab pants
Diane Kruger in monochrome pants
Dita Von Teese in long stripy dress
Elle Fanning in shiny pale pink
Elle Fanning in long white dress and boots
Emma Watson in a major mismatched mess
Eva Longoria in angular black
Ginnider Goodwin in knee-length black sheer dress
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden woman
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the back
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the front
Halle Berry mixes sheer with leather
Haper's Bazaar features a strait jacket on the
Heidi Klum at the MTV EMA's
Jennifer Lopez looking like a disco ball
Jennifer Hawkins in ill-fitting mustard
Jennifer Lawrence sports a black-and-blue pantsuit
Jessica Biel in a one-shouldered wonder
Jessica White all in white
Julianna Hough in a blazing red pantsuit
Kate Mara in floral metallic
Katie Price dress as a pink horse
Katie Price looking very Marie Antoinette
Kelly Osborne in purple hair and sparkly black pants
Kerry Washington looking a bit like a Disney princess
Kim Kardashian rocking the bird look
Kim Kardashian in prenatal mesh
Kim Kardashian in prenatl mesh
Kim Kardashian with a long black train to follow
Kim Kardashian in weird-cut white
Kristen Stewart in sheer black pantsuit
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kylie Minogue all checkered out
Lady Gaga looking a bit like Mr Burns from the Simpsons as an alien
Lady Gaga looking like a feisty rainbow
Lady Gaga in Disney princess jeans
Lady Gaga in her 'birth of Venus' dress
Lady Gaga with a big furry triangle on her head
Lady Gaga wearing underwear and a moustache
Lady Gaga in a swirly white outfit, surrounded by bubbles
Lady Gaga in white with sheer panelled sides
Lady Gaga in a closed-up black cape
Lena Dunham in a frumpy pink and red dress
Lindsay Lohan in a sleek golden slip-like dress
Lucila Sola showing off her behind in a sheer black number
A bare-chest tie
Marion Cotillard in a black and cream cut dress
Melting tights
Mesh man bodysuit
Miley Cyrus in double demin baggy jeans
Moscow fashion week plate face
Nicky Minaj wearing every colour under the sun
Patricia Arquette in charcoals and blacks
Piper Perabo in long black leather shorts
Rihanna channeling the eighties
Rihanna in double denim jeans
Rita Ora in fluffy polka dots, strappy heels and side buns
Rooney Mara wearing white
Rosanna Arquette in skin tight mustard
Selena Gomez in a sparkly bright blue mini
Selena Gomez rocking tight and bright
Shania Twain bearing all from behind
Futuristic transparent chest plates
Ugly male runway outfits
Ugly male runway outfits
Unicorn hoof-boots
Zosie Mamet in revealing red
Miley Cyrus rocking the white netting with black nipple patches
Introducing the Shark bikini = the sharkini
Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence all in funky pants
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
Katie Price and her gorgeous hot pink hair
Nicole Kidman in long brown dress with black finishings
Solange Knowles in green tropical suit
Blake Lively in short plum dress
Emma Stone in poofy sleeved black dress
Nicole Kidman
Selena Gomez in a pin stripe suit
Vanessa Hudgens in a pale pink satin dress with black finishing
Solange Knowles in long white shirt dress
Rooney Mara in a very conservative black dress
Jessica Chastain in nude coloured satin-and-tulle dress
Miley Cyrus in floral midriff sweater and mini denim shorts
Kyly Clarke in long-sleeved white gown with golden buckle
Christina Applegate in gothic black dress with swans on it
China Chow wearing a rainbow
Rosario Dawson in pale baby blue peplum dress
Kim Kardashian in white dress with matching wrist and shoulder pieces
Daudmaus with a large black mouse head
Jessica Alba in long transparent black dress
Sasha Gradiva wearing gun-inspired arm wear
Jennifer Garner in mid length black dress
Miss Universe Australia's international competition costume
Kristen Stewart in white crop with black tailored pants
Kristen Stewart transparent golden dress
Teresa Palmer in black sheer number
Ginnifer Goodwin in long sleeved black dress with gaping chest
Erin Wasson in black dress with sheer dress
Cameron Diaz in a lot of canary yellow

 

8. Hot on the heels of the Blurred Lines controversy, Justin Timberlake’s new video has been banned by YouTube. We’ve got the details here.

9.We predict thousands of pregnant UK women will be having sex, eating curry and playing with their nipples on this day.

Why? Any UK baby born on the same day as the royal bub will receive a gift from the royal family: a silver penny in an adorable pink or blue pouch:

The silver penny

But mums-to-be won’t have a lot of time to get things moving once Duchess Kate goes into labour, so many an urban legend about inducing labour will almost certainly be put into practice on the day. Some others include drinking castor oil mixed with orange juice, blowing up balloons and eating pineapple.

And no faking: couples will have 60 days after to apply for the penny with a copy of their baby’s birth certificate.

 

10. Madame Tussauds is under fire after unveiling its new waxwork of Adele. Find out why people are so outraged here.

