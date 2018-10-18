Just all the best reactions to Danny's awkward attempt to kiss Ali on The Bachelorette.

What is it about this year’s thirsty Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants leaning in for kisses when it’s clearly not the right time?

Guys… consent. It’s a thing.

It happened a lot to Nick Cummins (Romy, Cat, almost Rhiannon), and tonight it happened again.

Only this time, it was way more awkward and we are Googling whether you can die from second-hand embarrassment as we speak.

It all went down after a group date when Danny ( ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) scored some alone time with Ali, during which he stared at her like he would quite like to collect pieces of her hair for a shrine he has set-up in a dilapidated cabin somewhere in the woods.

It was… intense.

But clearly, Danny has some confusion as to what constitutes “a romantic moment” because he thought he’d take the chance to swoop in for a sneaky kiss and WHY, DANNY, WHY?

via GIPHY

Also who are you and how did you find yourself on the set of the Bachelorette? We have literally never seen you before.

Ali obviously rejected his advances, and boy was it awkward.

Neither of them could say anything to each other or look each other in the eye and we all wished it would be over because we get sweaty when things like this happen.

…But at least we were in it together.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it all:

Aww Danny! Who are you honey? #TheBacheloretteAU

— Jess McKenzie (@_jeloise) October 18, 2018