Boxer Danny Green is the latest intruder to be dropped in to the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

He was greeted by a not-so-friendly face in arch boxing rival Anthony Mundine.

There have been words – and a couple of punches – exchanged over the last 12 years the pair have been feuding.

It’s no accident Channel 10 has arranged for both of them to be in the jungle, clearly hoping for conflict and drama that will translate into serious ratings.

They weren't left disappointed.

"He [Mundine] might have another nap if he doesn't behave," the former number one boxer told hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris before he joined the camp.

"I don't really follow rules well. I am a non-conformist."

The bitterness between the two champion boxers dates back to 2006, when they first met in the ring.

Mundine won the first match, while Green earned himself a controversial win after a rematch when they met again last year.

"I want to beat him, whip him and hurt him in his own backyard in his own home in Perth," Mundine told SEN radio after Green's win last year, which Mundine considered to be the result of a cheap shot.

"All his family can come, all his friends can come and witness him getting fried. I want to whip his arse. This time I really feel I can hurt him really bad. I want to put an end to his career," Mundine said.

He also took to Facebook, demanding yet another rematch. "I went up 13kg come off major hip surgery was inactive for nearly a year & half ... I won the fight but got unjust verdict ... he talking all this shit let’s just have a 3rd & I guarantee a KO his bitch ass,” Mundine posted.

With one win a piece, they'll both be looking to get a win in the jungle.

In an episode of I'm A Celeb earlier this week, Mundine said Green should be thanking him for "making [him] a millionaire".

When asked about Green's possible appearance in the jungle, the 42 year old said "they better not."

"I’m not angry. I just think he’s a dick, bro."