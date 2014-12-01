One of the very best excuses for a celebrity nude shoot.

Dannii Minogue is looking hot in spots.

For the sake of Invisible Zinc campaign “Some Spots Can Be Dangerous”, the 43-year-old star stripped down to her leopard-print skin (which was painted on, it’s not her ACTUAL skin, everyone. Okay?) and delivered a message for skin safety.

“Australia has the world’s highest incidence of melanoma” purrs Dannii. “So please. Get your spots checked.”

“A leopard can’t change its spots. But your spots can change.”

The Invisible Zinc website shows Dannii, 43, is passionate about the campaign. “When presented with these figures, along with the understanding that early detection could be lifesaving, I wanted to be part of this vitally important campaign.”

Every time the YouTube video is shared, Invisible Zinc will donate $1 to Melanoma Institute Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on research and treatment for patients, as well as ultimately finding a cure. With Australia having the highest rate of skin cancer in the world, and with melanoma accounting for 75% of all skin cancer deaths, it is a worthy campaign.

Share the video, and get your spots checked.

Roar.