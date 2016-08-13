Dannii Minogue is actually unrecognisable in her latest throwback photo.

Singer, songwriter, actress, and sister to Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue, just posted a throw back photo all the way back from 1989 to her Instagram page, and the starlet is nearly unrecognisable compared to the face we know today.

Sporting some seriously bushy brows and a leather jacket, Minogue graced the cover of TV Weekly as a star on soap Home and Away, with headline “Sparks fly…As Dannii moves into Summer Bay” splashed across the page.

The former TV host captioned the photo, “#FBF August 1989… OMG my eyebrows!!! Somebody find the tweezers!!! Loved my rebel days on Home & Away.”