Oh. A man just single-handedly broke up thousands of relationships... and counting.

No, this is not a joke. A man legitimately just broke up thousands of relationships, and he has the receipts to prove it.
Daniel Sloss recently had a two-part special of his stand-up shows released on Netflix called Jigsaw.
Appearing on Conan O’Brien’s talk show, the comedian bragged that his stand-up show had caused “4,000 breakups, 17 cancelled engagements and nine divorces.”
Oh.
The show aired on Netflix on September 11, so it’s only been live for 10 days. That means over 400 breakups have occurred per day that this show is on Netflix. This is an epidemic.
“All I’m doing is asking you uncomfortable questions that you don’t have the courage to ask yourself,” he says.
“It’s curing the bad relationships… by stopping them from existing.”
And if you don’t believe he has single-handedly caused this many breakups, he has posted countless screenshots of DMs which he has received on his Instagram, detailing exactly how Jigsaw contributed to the respective couples’ breakups.
People are even tweeting Sloss, thanking him for his advice.
Don’t fret, he does admit that there are absolutely healthy and loving relationships out there. But according to Sloss, 80 percent of relationships are fake…
Speaking to The Daily Record, Sloss says his show was “never intended to break couples up”, but he also admitted he is enjoying seeing “the joyous effect of it”.
“It’s a love letter to single people, pointing out that most of the time being single is better than being in a relationship,” he told the publication. “Turns out it resonates with people so much they’re dumping their s*** partners.”
Sloss also recalled a time where the feedback he got wasn’t all positive, saying, “A bloke threatened to punch me in Edinburgh last year. He said, ‘I bought my girlfriend and her best friend tickets to your show. She came back and dumped me and said, ‘Ask Sloss’, so what the f***?’”
Well.
May you and your partner be in the twenty percent of couples who are in happy, healthy relationships, according to Daniel Sloss.
I don't think he is telling anyone anything that they haven't already heard. There are already plenty of people going around lecturing everyone with the 'most people are only in relationships cause they're afraid of being alone' narrative. This idea gets rehashed all over the place.
Watched two of his stand up routines and both were excellent. Brilliantly funny and insightful, The one dealt with his family etc and the one referenced here. I would recommend them both and would hope that people would not attempt to comment on or judge him without seeing his performances, I think he speaks of relationships from several angles. He talks of how wonderful the love his parents have found is and how we should all strive for such a relationship and not settle for less. He does not speak of being single in glowing terms, but what he does say is that it is preferable to a bad relationship. He also says that he hopes to find that relationship that his parents have and have a family of his own one day. He isn't opposed to relationships just ones that aren't based on mutual love and respect and between two people that want to be with one another as is and not want to change them to be something they aren't and don't want to be. He sees love optimistically as giving and unselfish and accepting. Watch his two stand up routines and try to understand him. His stand up is far more personal and heartfelt than any I have seen before. He tries to be dark and cynical and that part of his routines is funny, but it doesn't hold a candle to the deeper and more insightful portions that are personal (often painfully so),