Daniel Morcombe’s murderer Brett Peter Cowan is being treated in a Queensland hospital after an inmate at the Brisbane Correctional Centre threw boiling water at him this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said Cowan was taken to hospital with burns to his head, chest and legs.

The incident happened just before 9:30am inside the prison complex at Wacol in Brisbane’s south-west.

Cowan was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Corrective Services said another prisoner was being questioned over the jail attack.

In 2014, Cowan was sentenced to life in prison for killing 13-year-old Daniel in 2003.

Cowan abducted the teenager who was waiting for a bus on the Sunshine Coast.

Earlier this year, the High Court dismissed Cowan’s application to appeal against his conviction.

He had sought special leave to appeal on the grounds that he was unfairly targeted by a police sting.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.