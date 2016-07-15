Playmate Dani Mathers made fun of a woman's naked body at the gym. Nobody laughed.

One-time Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers has been slammed on social media for body-shaming a woman at her local gym on Snapchat.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of a perfectly ordinary looking gym-goer changing into new clothes with the caption,”If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either,” and a picture of herself apparently trying to contain her laughter.

The backlash on social media was swift, with Mathers being labelled a “bully”.

“I find it soul crushing. That poor women. How dare this happen to her? How dare she be humiliated,” a woman tweeted.

Mathers has since deactivated her her Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have a combined following of more than 60,000.

The photo was taken after a workout session at L.A. Fitness Universal City and many have called on the gym to revoke her membership.

Others believe the matter should be referred to the police.

In a follow-up video also posted to her Snapchat account on the same day, Mathers claimed the original photo was shared “accidentally” and was intended as a private joke between girlfriends.

“I just want to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted,” she said.

“It was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do.

"I chose to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know body shaming is wrong, that's not what I'm about and this is not the type of person I am.

"The photo was taken as part of a personal conversation with a girlfriend and because I am new to Snapchat I didn't realise I had posted it, and that was a huge mistake.

"I know I have upset a lot of people out there but please believe me this is not the type of person that I am. I have never done this before and I will never do this again, you have my word.'"

A spokesperson for L.A. Fitness condemned Mathers actions, telling TMZ the matter has been handled internally and a police report has been filed.

"Her behaviour is appalling and puts every member's privacy at risk. We have handled this internally and also notified the police," the spokesperson said, adding phones and photography are banned on the premised.

"This is not only our rule it is just common decency."

