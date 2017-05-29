A year after splitting from his wife, Dan Ewing has spoken about finding love again.

Home and Away star Dan Ewing says his girlfriend Katrina Risteska changed his life after he split from his wife of four years, Marni Little, in 2016.

Ewing and the actress went public with their romance in December, several months after his split from Little – a break up he blames himself for.

“I was a grumpy old fool and I was really hard to deal with,” he told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O in August.

Listen: Osher Gunsberg shares his love advice. (Post continues…)

But it was a different story when romance blossomed with Risteska, who he met on the set of Home and Away, saying his girlfriend has brought positivity to his life.

“She has changed my life,” the 31-year-old told the Daily Telegraph.

“I wouldn’t be as positive about things if it wasn’t for her.”

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the new couple, with Ewing forced to defend his girlfriend against what he called “bitching, clawing and lying” by the Daily Mail earlier this month.

In an impassioned Instagram post, Ewing praised the 25-year-old for her “strength, courage and perseverance under fire”.

He told the Daily Telegraph the article had caused particular offence.

“I take offence at some of the things that are said about her because she’s actually the hardest-working, loveliest person.”

Meanwhile, Ewing said he and Little were successfully managing to raise their three-year-old son Archie together, despite their separation.

“Marni and I co-parent amazingly well and she’s an incredible mother,” Ewing told the newspaper.

In December 2010, Ewing was arrested and charged with assaulting Little. The case was dropped and the charge withdrawn weeks later.