Home and Away star Dan Ewing regrets heartbreaking marriage breakdown.

It’s been a tough year for former Home and Away heartthrob, Dan Ewing.

In May, news of the actor’s split from his wife of four years and the mother of his two-year-old son, Marnie Little, went public.

Now, months down the track, the father and actor has admitted on air with Kyle and Jackie O that his marriage separation is “the biggest regret in my life.”

“I was so concentrated on what I was going to do next and my ego and just being a typical male idiot Gemini,” Dan said.

“It’s still the biggest regret in my life.”

Best known for his breakout role in Channel 7’s Home and Away as bad boy Heath Braxton, Dan and his young family moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting opportunities – a move he said put an insurmountable strain on his marriage.

“I wasn’t having a good time. I didn’t like the people there — it wasn’t conducive of creativity or our happiness.”

All in all, Dan accepts responsibility for his marriage breakdown and admits he didn’t treat his wife like he should have.

“I truly didn’t appreciate what I had…The sad part is it’s made me a much better man and a father than I probably ever would be.”

WATCH: The moment I knew my relationship was over. (Post continues…)

While chances of a reconciliation between Dan and Marnie is unlikely, the doting father told Jackie the experience has positively changed his outlook on life.

“I don’t base my happiness in a result anymore — all I can do is be the best man, best father and best actor I can be.”

As for the mother of his little son Archie, Dan has nothing but good things to say.

“She’s an incredible woman and I love her with all my heart.”

Click through to see the best of Dan Ewing’s Instagram.

Dan Ewing on Instagram