A single powerful image sums up the way Australians are feeling today.

Today, the nation mourns the loss of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes — with flags flying at half-mast around Sydney in honour of the 25-year-old batsman, who tragically passed away yesterday after sustaining a brain injury during a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

On this day of national mourning, the Daily Telegraph captures the national sentiment perfectly with its powerful back page:

Vale Phillip Hughes.

