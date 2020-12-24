News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Just 12 of the cutest, most obscure baby animals on the planet. Because it's the content you deserve in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's no denying 2020 has been a binfire of a year. 

Never fear, you will not find any news recaps here - because this is officially a coronavirus free zone.

Instead, we invite you to relax, grab a hot beverage and get comfy. 

Side note: Doggo myths busted. Post continues after video.

It's time to fill your brain cells with pictures of tiny animals. Sigh. Is that not the sentence you have been longing, nay dreaming, of hearing this decade?

We're not going typical cute factor here either. No, no, no. We've really stretched our journalism skills with this one, and have instead decided to dip into the strangest, most obscure animal families of the world for your viewing pleasure. 

Because everyone's seen a baby elephant and a puppy. But have you seen a baby echidna? 

We didn't think so. 

An echidna puggle. 

We're sorry, what. Sir, you are divine. 

Image: AAP/Taronga Zoo 

Baby 'Dumbo' octopus.

MEEP.

HELLO TINY OCTOPUS. 

A Bison calf.

This is Mukha, and he lives in Russia. 

Sweetie, your eyessssss.

Image: Valery Matytsin/TASS/Getty. 

A skunk kit. 

No we didn't sneeze, that is what a baby skunk is called.

Image: Getty. 

A sloth baby.

Turns out, baby sloths make an astonishingly adorable squeaking sound. DYING.

Image: Barcroft Media/Getty. 

Rhino calf.

HOLY. HECK.

Image: Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance/Getty 

Pygmy hippo calf.

We want to hug him. Forever.  

Image: Toronto Star/Toronto Star/Getty. 

Bongo calf.

For the yet to be initiated, the Bongo is part of the antelope species. They are critically endangered in the wild.

We are not okay.

Image: Christopher Lee/Getty. 

Baby Fennec Fox.

DARLING. 

Image: Junko Kimura/Getty. 

Flamingo chick.

One word: KNEES.  

Image: Uli Deck/picture alliance/Getty. 

Silver Leaf monkey baby.

Okay so Silver Leaf babies are born orange so that their mums don't lose them. They only get their grey coats aged one.

YOU ARE A GOLDEN MIRACLE.

Image: Getty. 

Raccoon dog pup.

Despite having near identical faces, raccoon dogs are NOT raccoons. They are more closely related to foxes. 

HER LIL FACE.

Image: Getty. 

Do you feel calmer? 

We feel calmer. Bring on 2021.

Feature image: Getty.
Tags: rogue

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT