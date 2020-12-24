There's no denying 2020 has been a binfire of a year.

Never fear, you will not find any news recaps here - because this is officially a coronavirus free zone.

Instead, we invite you to relax, grab a hot beverage and get comfy.

It's time to fill your brain cells with pictures of tiny animals. Sigh. Is that not the sentence you have been longing, nay dreaming, of hearing this decade?

We're not going typical cute factor here either. No, no, no. We've really stretched our journalism skills with this one, and have instead decided to dip into the strangest, most obscure animal families of the world for your viewing pleasure.

Because everyone's seen a baby elephant and a puppy. But have you seen a baby echidna?

We didn't think so.

An echidna puggle.

We're sorry, what. Sir, you are divine.

Image: AAP/Taronga Zoo





Baby 'Dumbo' octopus.

MEEP.

HELLO TINY OCTOPUS.

A Bison calf.

This is Mukha, and he lives in Russia.

Sweetie, your eyessssss.

Image: Valery Matytsin/TASS/Getty. A skunk kit.

No we didn't sneeze, that is what a baby skunk is called.

Image: Getty. A sloth baby.

Turns out, baby sloths make an astonishingly adorable squeaking sound. DYING.

Image: Barcroft Media/Getty. Rhino calf.