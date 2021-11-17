Beauty aficionados know too well: the continuous hunting around the internets to find where the heck to purchase that cult skincare product (or makeup, hair, nail, body care or brush product) that the world has become obsessed with. You'll finally land on some obscure site, and excitedly add it to cart... only to find they don't even deliver to Australia. Awesome.

So, if you’ve not heard of Glam Raider before, it's the online beauty store owned by two sisters, Bianca and Kveta. Glam Raider stock over 100 global brands that have their own respective cult followings, like P.Louise, BPerfect, Trixie Cosmetics and so many more. Glam Raider stock over 4,000 different products too, so basically if it's breaking TikTok? They've got it.

Glam Raider shares new arrivals every single week too, so there’s always something fun and new to get our beauty-loving mitts on.

I'm a bit in love with the range they're serving. You’ll find plenty of indie brands from the US and UK, as well as the brands we know and love here in Australia – plus the Glam Raider team appreciate getting the latest brands to customers quickly, so overnight shipping is the golden standard.

It’s easily become my one-stop beauty shop, especially for the new and on-trend, like laminating kits, brow stamps, cosmetics launches and heck, even neon wet liners.

Here are 6 brands you definitely need to know about ASAP, and which of their cult products to consider adding to your beauty collection.

Peaches & Cream

If you’ve never heard of Peaches & Cream, then introductions are overdue. Think glitter, highly pigmented and a whole lotta super cute packaging.

With such a bold cosmetics range of liners, lashes and loose pigments, the collection packs a punch in the colour department.

Whether you’re looking to give some fullness to your lips, or get your eyes really popping, it's Peaches & Cream for me. Can definitely recommend their Hold The Line Lip Liner Set: it's inspired by the 90s lip trends, velvety-soft, and blendable formulas that can be worn all over the lip too to make your gloss last longer.

Hold The Line Lip Liner Set. Image: Glam Raider.

BH Cosmetics

Doja Cat loves BH Cosmetics for a reason. BH Cosmetics are rightly known for their glowy, bright colour palettes and vegan makeup brushes. As they're US-based, it's previously been VERY tricky for us makeup fans in Australia to get these powders and palettes onto our faces immediately, so that's where a collective thanks to Glam Raider is in order.

If you're raring to use makeup to showcase your creativity, BH Cosmetics needs to enter your cart stat. I'm personally a lover of their affordable makeup brushes (all eyes on their Crystal Quartz 12 piece set! $44! And it comes with a case! Ya kiddin').

Crystal Quartz 12 Piece Brush Set & Iridescent Cosmetic Case. Image: Glam Raider.

Honorary mention goes to their Truffle Blush Palette in Chocolate Marshmallow, their soft and complementary hues look like they'll just melt into your skin, and the palette is infused with the decadent scent of... truffles. It's love.

Truffle Blush Palette in Chocolate Marshmallow. Image: Glam Raider.

Trixie Cosmetics

When I first saw Glam Raider stocked Trixie Cosmetics months ago, I was so freaking excited. As a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race since the dawn of time, I fell in love with drag superstar Trixie Mattel when she stole our country-lovin' hearts on Season 7.

If you’re unfamiliar with Trixie Mattel, think Barbie meets Harajuku. While her brand is fun and playful, she’s serious about the products being high-quality, with plenty of reviews to confirm they’re most definitely the real deal.

Her products are aimed to cater for all too, not just her fellow drag sisters. Her additional accessories on Glam Raider are also super fun and tongue-in-cheeky for true Trixie fans, like this fuzzy bucket hat. If you’ve ever seen a drag show before, you know how important it is for the Queens to use long-lasting makeup, so you’re guaranteed to have Trixie Cosmetics still on your face after a night out.

The internet keeps telling us how good her lipsticks are, so this one in Cherry Chip Butter Cream is giving us a high-drama vampire queen moment.

Cherry Chip Butter Cream Lipstick. Image: Glam Raider.

The Jojoba Company

For a few years now, Australian jojoba has been a staple in my skincare regime. It’s great for all skin types and is super versatile (great as a baby massage oil and for your hair). But The Jojoba Company also offers us SO much more than just the cult-favourite (which did you know, it's technically a wax?).

The Jojoba Company have cemented themselves as a cult Australian beauty brand, and knowing they've got a seat at the Glam Raider table? We love to see it. When you’re doing your next beauty haul of the essentials, their Ultimate Serum definitely deserves a run in your skincare routine. It has HumaColl21™ in it, an innovation in vegan collagen, which is proven (GASP) to outperform leading anti-ageing actives like retinol, vitamin C and marine collagen.

Ultimate Serum with HumaColl21, Hyaluronic Acid & Ameliox. Image: Glam Raider.

BPerfect

BPerfect are synonymous with affordable, MUA-approved makeup that's truly 10/10 in quality. When I think of extensive eyeshadow palettes and traffic-stopping highlighters, I think BPerfect. And now they're officially stocked at Glam Raider, my excitement to add to cart has tripled.

My new and noteworthy pick from their range? Definitely the BPerfect x Stacey Marie Carnival IV Antidote Eyeshadow Palette. I had love heart eyes for it at first swipe. It's a 45 shade palette (tick, obsessed) which features 29 high pigment mattes and 16 stunning luxe creamy shimmers in a buttery formula, and the palette is even sectioned into 3 zones to help you navigate the colour story with ease. So in short: a show-off.

BPerfect x Stacey Marie Carnival IV Antidote Eyeshadow Palette. Image: Glam Raider.

Makeup Revolution

Makeup Revolution is one of very few makeup brands that can cater to the many different looks and vibes you're after. Makeup for the office? Check. An event involving heels? Done. A casual outing with friends where bottomless margs may be involved? Yep, sorted.

The need-to-know-about products include their fun collections in collaboration with Friends, Bratz and The Simpsons. Plus, their many multi-coloured eyeshadow palettes, and dewy foundations and concealers that cater broadly to varied skin tones. Impressed, and would love to see more makeup brands following suit!

Their advent calendars though. Pull up a seat, babes and get a load of this: 25 days of new and exclusive Revolution products, like lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes and more.

Makeup Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2021. Image: Glam Raider.

Feature Image: Glam Raider/Mamamia.