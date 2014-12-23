News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo statue gives new meaning to the word 'erected'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo is a pretty huge deal in the soccer world (SORRY, FOOTBALL).

So big, in fact, that he has had a statue of himself erected in his childhood home of Madeira, Portugal.

But not just any statue…it’s a BIG bronzed statue – that stands out BIG TIME:

The man himself with his, er, big statue. 

See what we did there?

Yes, that is in fact – a somewhat ERECT statue, with a rather large bulge…down there.

Let’s check it out look at it from another angle:

One more look…

Yep. It seems the people in Madeira think very highly of the 29-year-old Real Madrid player.

But he doesn’t seem to mind:

Hmmmm….Are you sure its the statue you’re honoured about, Cristiano?

Tags: celebrity , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended