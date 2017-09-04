"Cream soda hair" is the latest hair trend you're about to see on everyone.

There’s a new shade of blonde taking over the heads in Hollywood.

It’s called “cream soda” blonde and Gigi Hadid is already a convert.

It’s been brought to our attention by L.A based hairstylist Sunnie Brook whose celebrity clients include Jessica Gomes, Elisabeth Moss and Elsa Pataky.

Brook describes the emerging warm blonde shade as a “golden cream soda colour”, a nod to the colours sported by supermodels of the ’70s such as America’s first supermodel Cheryl Tiegs.



On the scale of blonde, it sits bang in the middle of the platinum and more buttery tones we’ve been seeing of late.

Even better, it can be doable for both blondes and brunettes. In fact, it’s the perfect middle ground option for those with darker hair looking to go a little lighter and vice versa.

“This has beige brown and warm gold tones in it [and] the lighter accents give it a creamy good tone but the lowlights of a translucent (versus pigmented brown) ground the color,” Brooks told Refinery 29.

According to Cloud Nine ambassador and hair salon owner Renya Xydis, the process to achieve cream soda blonde would depend on what you were beginning with.

“There would definitely be highlighting or colour contouring along with a mixed creamy beige and ash toner applied after the highlights have been rinsed out,” she says.

As for cost, you could be looking at anywhere from the price of a few highlights to a full head of colour, contouring and a toner depending on the hairdresser you go to and the starting colour of your hair.

Another reason we’re sure this hair colour will take off? Its natural-looking colour combination means you may be able to get away with leaving longer gaps between those hair appointments.

“The beauty about this trend is that the highlights or lighter colour does not start at the roots so all you would need to do during your hairdresser appointment would be a root tint and a toner to refresh the colour and make it a truly ‘cream soda’ look and feel,” explains Xydis.

“Your root touch up would be dependent on how fast your hair grows. If you have a lot of grey hair and if your hair throws a lot of copper and red, I would suggest seeing your hairdresser every four weeks.”

She also advises using a colour saving shampoo and conditioner along with a purple shampoo to maintain.

Brooks says the colour “also creates a sort of glow round the face”, an enhancing feature which can often act like an instant almost-face lift without the needles.

With Hadid and Moss early adopters, prepare to see a lot more cream soda blonde around very soon.

