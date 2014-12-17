Can we all agree that a crane falling onto a house – TWICE – is a sign that we need to calm the frig down with the over-the-top marriage proposals?

Please. People. It’s time.

A man in the Netherlands decided that he would hire a crane, and have it lower him into his girlfriend’s garden. And because giant pieces of moving machinery are the epitome of romance, he planned to then detach himself from the crane and propose. Unfortunately for said man, the crane tipped over – not into his girlfriend’s house, but into the house next door.

And as if that wasn’t enough, when emergency crews finally managed to lift the crane off the neighbour’s house, it tipped over a second time, and fell into the house again. So a crane fell through the ceiling of the neighbour’s house. Twice. All for a ridiculously over-the-top proposal.

The second time was caught on camera:

In case you were wondering, the lucky (?) lady said yes, and she and her crane-obsessed loverboy immediately left on a romantic trip to Paris.

Meanwhile, it’s not yet been confirmed whether the neighbour’s house will need to be demolished or not.

Have fun in Paris though!!

So, please, people, can we please, PLEASE, all just agree that this is the universe’s official message to us all:

STOP WITH THE RIDICULOUS MARRIAGE PROPOSALS.

STOP TRYING TO GET ON YOUTUBE.

STOP THINKING MORE ABOUT HOW TO MAKE YOUR PROPOSAL A VIRAL HIT AND START THINKING ABOUT HOW LUCKY YOU ARE TO BE PROPOSING TO THE PERSON YOU LOVE.

Your proposal is not an opportunity to show off your epic lip-synching skills (see it here).

Your proposal is not an opportunity to make a convoluted prank go viral (see it here).

And your proposal is definitely, definitely not an opportunity to put a 28-minute acting resume online (see it here – if you dare).

A crane has demolished a house. It’s officially time to tone it down. Way down.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]