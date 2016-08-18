Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Craig McDermott jailed for 25-years for killing partner outside solicitor’s office.

Craig McDermott has been jailed for 25 years for the frenzied stabbing murder of the mother of his four children outside a Melbourne shopping centre.

The 40-year-old was found guilty in May of killing Fiona Warzywoda outside her solicitor’s office at a Sunshine shopping centre in 2014.

Ms Warzywoda had just finalised an intervention order against McDermott when she was stabbed six times by her former partner.

In jailing McDermott Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jane Dixon said McDermott committed a “brazen and deadly attack” on an unarmed woman.

“You were driven by extreme anger and held Fiona responsible for the court outcomes,”

On the day before she was murdered, a court security guard overheard McDermott say “I’m going to slice her” as he left court.

Justice Dixon said McDermott blamed his former partner for court orders preventing him access to their four children.

“If you had obeyed those orders your children would still have a mother. You have irreversibly damaged the lives of your children” she said.

For domestic violence support 24/7, call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

2. Mother admits killing daughter while high on methamphetamine.

A woman has admitted to being high when she crashed her car and killed her four-year-old daughter while driving home from a funeral.

Kylie Anne Hie, 34, pleaded guilty to the aggravated death by dangerous driving of her four-year-old daughter Charlotte May-Grace in November 2013.

She had methamphetamine in her system when she tried to overtake a 40 tonne timber carrying B-double semi-trailer on the left hand side, but she smashed into the truck’s trailer as it travelled 30km/h, inflicting fatal injuries on her daughter, Charlotte who was improperly strapped into the front passenger seat.

A second car, a blue RAV4 Toyota then smashed into the van.

Hie, who has convictions for traffic offences including drink-driving, speeding and driving while disqualified, had claimed she suffered a seizure, but pleaded guilty after prosecutors opened their case on Wednesday.

3. Uncle used 5-year-old boy as drug mule.

A man who used his five-year-old nephew as a drug mule has pleaded guilty to one charge of drug supply in a Sydney court.

The court heard that the boy did not suffer any “emotional or moral harm” as a result of his role in the drug deals. Undercover police observed the boy handling the cash in three of five drug deals, the boy’s role was to take $100 and $200 cash payments in return for balloons of heroin which the uncle later supplied.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the man would then hand over “a small balloon of heroin” at either Frisco Hotel, Woolloomooloo, or Victoria St, Darlinghurst.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

4. Police may be powerless to shut down school sex photo site.

Police may be powerless to shut down an online chat forum featuring thousands of nude photos of underage and non-consenting school students shared by boys and men.

They encouraged anyone featured on the site to contact their local police station.

The federal police said they were liaising with domestic and international law-enforcement partners.

On the site users request nudes of specific students or specific schools and offer to share or "dump" other nude images in exchange.

5. $4m beachfront house to be sold for $5.

A $4 million home on the beach in Sydney’s northern beaches is being raffled off for just $5 a ticket.

The home, with 180 degree views stretching from Manly to Curl Curl is three levels with a rooftop terrace, four-bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.

The RSL Art Union bought the plot at 23 Carrington Parade two years ago for $2.2m and redeveloped it, proceeds from the raffle will go to supporting veterans.

The winner will be announced following a draw and will take ownership of the property in early October.

6. Australian runner questions Almaz Ayana’s performance in 5000m.

Australian runner Eloise Wellings has questioned the performance of Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana after her performance in the 5000m heat, where Ayana won her 5000m heat by 13 seconds in a time of 15:04.35

Wellings told reporters “No-one has ever seen anything like it. I don’t know if it is for real, I don’t know if she’s been getting some extra help.

"It's really hard at the moment. There's a lot of talk about doping," Wellings said.

Ayana she broke the world record, by 14 seconds, in the 10,000m on the opening morning of the track and field program. A record had stood for 23 years and belonged to a Chinese athlete, Wang Junxi.

"You know, the Ethiopian coach [Jama Aden] being caught with all this EPO in his hotel room and Ethiopian athletes in the same hotel."

"I can't say for sure, so I'm not going to say anything.”

"I look at her and think, what a beautiful runner, she has a stunning technique, a stunning style and hopefully we can close the gap."

7. Rio Olympics: Aussie baskteballers through to semi finals.

The Australian men's basketball team, the Boomers are through to the semifinal beating Lithuania 90-64.

Australians Caroline Buchanan and Lauren Reynolds have made it through to tomorrow's BMX finals.

In the Kayaking K2 1000m medal contenders Ken Wallace and Lachlan Tame are through to the final of their event after winning their semi-final.

Meanwhile swimmer Cate Campbell has said she will be back to compete in another Olympic games and make up for disappointing results in Rio.

“It was just one of those moments of wanting it too much,” she told Seven.

“I want to go out with happy tears, not sad tears, so you guys are going to have to lock me in for 2020.”

Medal Tally:

USA: 28 Gold 30 Silver 28 Bronze

Great Britain: 19 Gold 19 Silver 12 Bronze

China: 17 Gold 15 Silver 19 Bronze

Russia: 12 Gold 12 Silver 15 Bronze

Germany: 11 Gold 8 Silver 9 Bronze

8. Vietnam cancels Long Tan ceremony but allows visitors to site at last minute.

The Australian government have voiced their disappointment with Vietnam's decision to cancel its commemoration ceremony at Long Tan Cross

Veteran Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said yesterday that it was a 'kick in the guts.'

Vietnamese authorities said it decided to cancel the service because it would have a negative impact on the local community

“We have been working with the Vietnamese government for over 18 months towards making sure this commemoration ceremony took place in a low key, dignified and respectful way,” Mr Tehan said.

“For us to be given such short notice of the cancellation is, to put it very frank terms, a kick in the guts.”

He said he hope Vietnamese government overturns its decision.

This morning Federal Government's travel site Smart Traveller says that access to the site has now been opened, in small groups and those visiting should not wear medals.

