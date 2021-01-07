What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Thursday January 7.









NSW records one new locally acquired coronavirus case, VIC records 'donut day'.

New South Wales and Victoria have both recorded no new locally-acquired coronavirus cases on Thursday, however one person in NSW has been diagnosed in the hours since the state's 8pm cutoff.

Acting Premier John Barilaro said the new local case, which will be included in Friday's numbers, is connected to the Avalon cluster.

This case is a man who resides in the northern zone of the Northern Beaches.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said investigations into the infection are underway.

More than 27,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday, and six new cases have been detected in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded a 'donut day' on Thursday with no new locally acquired coronavirus cases, as well as none in hotel quarantine, from a total of 32,767 tests.

However, tens of thousands of cricket fans and Boxing Day shoppers are being asked to get tested and self-isolate, following the state's first mystery case in more than two months.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday genomic testing has linked this mystery case to the outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches, but it is still unclear how the man in his 30s acquired coronavirus.

Health authorities are scrambling to find the source, with the man catching the virus after attending the sales at Chadstone Shopping Centre on December 26 and the Boxing Day Test at the MCG the following day.

The news of possible transmission at the MCG has also sharpened anxieties over Sydney's cricket test, beginning today.

Residents and workers from Auburn, Belmore, Berala, Birrong, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park, Rookwood and Wentworthville are locked out of attending.

Those who go to the SCG need to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday.

NSW Health issued several more alerts for western Sydney venues on Wednesday evening, including for a Hindu temple in Mays Hill.

Sydney Murugan Temple was visited by a confirmed case on New Years' Day between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Anyone at the venue between 12.46pm and 1.06pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Among the new alerts are also Nostalgia Factor Shop in Kangaroo Valley and Taj Indian Restaurant in Huskisson, on NSW's south coast.

Perth nurse, paramedic in virus scare.

A paramedic, a nurse and a third person are all in hotel quarantine in Perth after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The woman, in her 80s, arrived from the UK on January 2 already showing symptoms of the virus and subsequently tested positive.

Genomic testing is underway but it is not yet known if she has the more virulent strain which has caused havoc in Britain.

The woman was initially placed in hotel quarantine, but her condition required a transfer to the Royal Perth Hospital on Tuesday where she is now considered stable.

Health officials say when the woman first required medical assistance a nurse responded while not wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), in breach of protocols.

The second breach occurred when a St John Ambulance officer not wearing PPE was less than 1.5 metres from the woman as she was transferred into an ambulance.

A review of CCTV footage at Perth Airport subsequently found a third person had also gone to the aid of the woman when she first arrived.

That person has returned a negative test for the virus so far and remains in isolation.

Dr Lawrence said the low numbers of COVID-19 in WA were no excuse for complacency and breaches could lead to community transmission.

The woman's case came after WA officials confirmed earlier this week that three people who also spent time in hotel quarantine in Perth had subsequently been found to have had the more transmissible UK COVID-19 strain.

They have since recovered and been released from isolation.

NSW, Victoria and South Australia had all previously recorded cases of the UK variant in returned overseas travellers.

It is believed to be up to 70 per cent more infectious, causing a sharp rise in cases in England and prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a new national lockdown until at least mid-February.

In light of the current circumstances, Premier Mark McGowan said he would support a ban on Australians returning from the UK if that was recommended by health officials and proposed by the federal government.

Travel, vaccines on national cabinet agenda.

A special meeting of Australia's leaders has been brought forward to discuss the coronavirus and potential changes to international travel rules.

A national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders was due to be held the first week of February, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that will now happen on Friday this week.