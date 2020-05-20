What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday May 20.

Australia’s death toll reaches 100, with 19th death at Newmarch.

The death of a 93-year-old female resident at Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home yesterday, brings the national toll to 100, and the NSW death toll to 49.

Alice Bacon was also the 19th death at the Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney, which has been in lockdown for more than a month.

Alice’s daughters have expressed their sadness and grief, after they were told by a doctor their mum might’ve had a chance had she been given some fluids. But those fluids were delivered to the facility too late.

“Obviously the whole COVID-19 thing has been handled terribly by Anglicare. It’s hard because now we think maybe she could’ve survived this,” Mary Watson told 9News.

The three daughters have been “visiting” their mum for weeks through the window of Newmarch House, telling A Current Affair “it was just cruel” having to watch their mum deteriorate through the glass.

One daughter, Joyce Parker, went inside on Saturday suited up in PPE to say goodbye on behalf of the family.

Four Melbourne aged care homes in lockdown.

Four aged care facilities in Melbourne are awaiting the results of further coronavirus tests, after they were forced into lockdown.

Residents and staff at three of the Melbourne aged care homes will be tested for the virus while contact tracing is under way.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has confirmed three aged care residents have tested positive.

Another facility told AAP it is in lockdown as it awaits test results for two residents.

A resident at Lynden Aged Care at Camberwell was diagnosed while being treated at a metropolitan hospital, prompting the facility to shut its doors to visitors on Tuesday.

HammondCare’s Caulfield Village also went into lockdown after a resident in its dementia ward tested positive on Monday, before a second swab came back negative on Tuesday.

At the Villa Maria Aged Care Home at Bundoora, a resident who was taken to hospital at the weekend with a fever, returned an inconclusive test result. A subsequent test showed the resident did not have COVID-19.

The facility is in lockdown and the resident is isolating in their room as they await the result of two more tests.

Two residents at MiCare facilities Margriet Manor and Overbeek Lodge, both in Kilsyth, have been tested for coronavirus.

Those facilities are also in lockdown.

Regional travel to resume in NSW.

NSW residents will be able to head to the state’s regions for holidays in less than a fortnight under a relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Recreational regional travel within the state will be allowed again from June 1, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Queensland has flagged border closures with southern states could remain until at least September due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting despair from tourism groups.

SA and WA have also indicated keeping their borders shut until the end of winter.

"Even if some states don't let us travel there we'll invite the other states here," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told the Telegraph.

"If people are spending their dollars locally that has huge opportunities for us. The key is keeping people in jobs."

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has urged the other states and territories to work towards a plan to reopen their borders.

Qantas and Jetstar are planning ahead for eased restrictions, with hygiene and distancing measures to be rolled out from June 12.

China tariff devastates WA barley growers.

West Australian barley farmers are devastated by the crippling tariff imposed by China on Australian imports and are bracing for a huge plunge in income.

WA Farmers president Rhys Turton says China's 80 per cent, five-year tariff, will cost farmers millions and force many to change their crops and reduce their barley production.

Mr Turton says China's claims Australian farmers are heavily subsidised and are dumping barley are "an absolute joke".

Growers were devastated, particularly those who had already planted for this season, Mr Turton said.

Beijing announced the tariffs on Monday. While the Commonwealth has stressed the trade dispute is a separate issue to Australia being among the first nations to call for answers from China about the origin of COVID-19, Mr Turton says those in the industry could "join the dots".

Around the world.

- Spain is lifting a ban on direct flights and ships from Italy, but tourism restrictions and a 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers remain.

- More than 4.81 million people have been globally infected by coronavirus, with more than 317,000 dead.

The current COVID-19 figures.

- US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation, if it does not commit to improvements within 30 days.

- China reported six new cases for May 18, including one in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

- India's virus cases have surged past 100,000, with 4000 new infections added in one week.

