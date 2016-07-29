Courtney Stodden's heartbreaking letter to the baby she lost to miscarriage.

Just two weeks ago, 21-year-old Courtney Stodden revealed she had miscarried at 13 weeks.

The reality personality was expecting her first child with her actor husband, 56-year-old Doug Hutchison.

Now, Stodden has posted an emotional tribute to her baby, writing “my heart is broken”.

“My precious angel…I never had a chance to hold your tiny hand…Never will I get to kiss your little warm feet,” she wrote. “I’ll never get over the painful fact that I won’t be able to cradle you in my arms. I’ll never be able to rest my cheek on yours and tell you how much I love you. I’ll never get over this…losing you. “I hope that you know I wanted to give you life…a beautiful life – and desired so much to watch you grow into an incredible human being.”

She finished her post by saying her child was her “guardian angel”.

“You’ll forever look over me…I pray to God you know how much I love you.”

This isn’t the first time Courtney has spoken about her loss – she posted a quote on Instagram to confirm the news for her fans.

She also posted on Twitter when the news broke.