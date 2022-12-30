In the late 90s, Courtney Love auditioned for Fight Club. She claims Brad Pitt got her fired.

If there’s one thing we know about Courtney Love, she says what she thinks and she’s not shy about it.

So when she hopped on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast WTF with Marc Maron and spoke about Brad Pitt and director David Fincher, I was all ears.

In the episode, Love recounts how she lost her role as Marla in Fincher’s cult classic 1999 film Fight Club because she would not give Brad Pitt the rights to Kurt Cobain’s story.

"I get the role," she recounts to Maron on the podcast, "so the lawyers have called the lawyers — this is my role. We’d done all these table reads, I’d gone to work privately with David, and I get this phone call and it’s from Gus Van Sant, and Gus is having lunch with Brad Pitt. He goes, 'Brad really wants to do a movie about music.'"

Van Sant then pitches the idea of doing a biopic on Kurt Cobain, who tragically passed away in 1994 at 27, leaving widower Courtney Love as the keeper of his public image, a right she lost in 2012.

"It was like the hellmouth opened, oh my God," she continued on the podcast. "'We wanna do it about Kurt!' This was like 2000, no one's ever done this. And 22 years later, I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, 'Sure,' and fuck 'em later. I went nuclear. 'I don’t do Faust, who the f*ck do you think you are?!'"

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992. Image: Getty.

Brad Pitt wanted to create the film with his production studio, Plan B Entertainment, but obviously Love had other ideas.

"I don’t know if I trust you, and I don’t know that your movies are for profit," Love recalled speaking to Brad directly "They’re really good social justice movies, but... if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad."

This is where it gets juicy. Courtney Love firmly believes this is the reason they fired her from Fight Club.

Love was dating Edward Norton at the time who also starred in the film and she recounts him coming home crying and saying, "I don’t have the power!"

Over what? Well, it soon became apparent.

According to Love, a call came through from Fincher who let her go. "My landline rang, and it was David Fincher. I knew it was gonna be him and I was like... don’t... and yeah, he fired me because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt."

So there you have it, it appears there’s no love lost between Courtney Love and Brad Pitt.

However, Pitt has yet to comment on Love’s story and we’re holding out breath for his version of events.

Courtney Love’s episode of WTF with Marc Maron is currently available on Spotify.

Feature Image: Getty.