Marilyn Monroe starred in a movie about it. Johnny Cash’s daughter sang a song about it.

But it seems that the Seven Year Itch in relationships is no longer.

New research suggests that the most dangerous year of a marriage is in fact the tenth year. It gives a whole new meaning to the idea of tin as the traditional gift – super sharp and dangerous.

The study, conducted by Brigham Young University in America has revealed that women born between 1957 and 1964 found that the hardest year of their marriage was the tenth year.

Between juggling fulltime work, children and household chores women are most frustrated when their relationships reach a decade (although a more equitable sharing of caring and household responsibilities could put paid to this, perhaps?).

It’s the ten year scratch. Or in Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s case – the ten and a half year uncoupling.

The research went on to say that women were also more likely to argue with their partners in their tenth year.

But it’s not all doom and gloom.

According to couples who got through the ten year scratch – it gets better.

The women who took part in the research said that by the 15th year they are less financially strained and their children are at a more independent stage.

Which presumably frees them up to work on their relationship and take care of themselves.

Do you believe in the 10 year scratch?