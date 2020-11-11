Couple Food Diaries: 3 couples share exactly what they eat in a week.

If you happen to have worked from home alongside a partner, you'll know that what you're eating starts to become very similar. Meal prep is just easier when it’s just done once, right?

If only it were that easy, when so many of us have different food preferences, intolerances and nutritional needs.

According to Nutrition Australia's Australian Dietary Guidelines, women aged 19-50 are recommended to eat (in standard serves) each day:

5 serves of vegetables and legumes

2 serves of fruit

6 serves of grains (cereal)

2.5 serves of lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans

2.5 serves of milk, yoghurt, cheese and alternatives

0-2.5 allowance for additional serves from any food group (for taller and more active people). Limit 'discretionary foods' to a maximum of one serve per day (approximately 600kJ)

Men aged between 19-50 are recommended to eat:

6 serves of vegetables and legumes

2 serves of fruit

6 serves of grains (cereal)

3 serves of lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans

2.5 serves of milk, yoghurt, cheese and alternatives

0-3 allowance for additional serves from any food group (for taller and more active people). Limit 'discretionary foods' to a maximum of one serve per day (approximately 600kJ).

For older Australians, the categories are similar but slightly lower in some groups.

In this piece, we're looking at couples in their 20s, 30s and 40s - a time when weddings, pregnancies and changing job situations can often affect our diets.

Mamamia asked three different couples with different preferences and nutritional needs to share their food diaries for one week...

Amy and Lucy

Amy, 34, and her wife Lucy, 33, believe they have a fairly normal and balanced diet but it's become healthier since Lucy fell pregnant as they only want the best food for their son.

“Lucy’s diet has changed a bit since she fell pregnant, mostly in terms of the amount she consumes daily. Lucy takes Elevit Pregnancy Multivitamins daily which she started taking three months prior to getting pregnant and will continue to take throughout her pregnancy," Amy said. “This multivitamin helps support baby’s development in conjunction with Lucy’s own healthy nutritional choices.”

While Amy and Lucy don’t have any food allergies, Lucy has a low tolerance for garlic and is avoiding certain foods while pregnant. Amy isn’t a big fan of nuts, though she doesn’t have an allergy but does have a sweet tooth, more so than Lucy.

“I love chocolate and could eat a whole block so have to be quite strict with myself and Lucy practically lived off bagels in the early stages of her pregnancy,” Amy said. “Holistically we have a healthy relationship with food.”

Day One

Omelette with avo toast. Image: Supplied.

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Omelette with spinach; Dinner: Chicken stir fry

Lucy - Breakfast: Avocado toast and a coffee; Snack: Apple; Lunch: Homemade chicken soup; Snack: Cheese and crackers; Dinner: Chicken stir fry

Day Two

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Omelette with spinach; Dinner: Baked salmon with Asian greens

Lucy - Breakfast: Avocado toast and a coffee; Snack: Apple; Lunch: Salad sandwich; Snack: Hummus and crackers; Dinner: Baked salmon with Asian greens

Day Three

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Omelette with spinach; Dinner: Spinach and ricotta ravioli with green salad

Lucy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and a coffee; Snack: Fruit salad; Lunch: Omelette with spinach and avocado; Dinner: Spinach and ricotta ravioli with green salad

Day Four

Chilli prawn linguine for dinner. Image: Supplied.

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Omelette with spinach; Dinner: Chilli prawn linguine

Lucy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and a coffee; Snack: Blueberry muffin; Lunch: Omelette with spinach and asparagus; Dinner: Chilli prawn linguine

Day Five

Amy and Lucy's Banh mi. Image: Supplied.

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Home-made Banh Mi; Dinner: Greek lamb with Greek salad

Lucy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and a coffee; Lunch: Home-made Banh Mi; Snack: Yoghurt and honey; Dinner: Greek lamb with Greek salad

Day Six

Nutritional salads for lunch. Image: Supplied.

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Medley of salads; Dinner: Massaman beef curry

Lucy - Breakfast: Eggs and feta on toast and a coffee; Snack: Apple; Lunch: Medley of salads; Snack: Hummus and crackers; Dinner: Massaman beef curry

Day Seven

Amy - Breakfast: A mandarin, apple and black coffee; Lunch: Omelette with spinach; Dinner: Dumplings with Asian greens

Lucy - Breakfast: Eggs and avocado on toast and a coffee; Snack: Yoghurt; Lunch: Ham and salad sandwich; Snack: Walnuts and cheese; Dinner: Dumplings and Asian greens

Pariya and Viktor

Pariya and Viktor. Image: Supplied.

When Pariya, 26, and her partner Viktor, 40, worked from home, their diets became very similar (aside from taking into account Pariya’s lactose intolerance).

Viktor doesn’t have any food allergies or intolerances and the pair consider their diet to be average as they rarely eat junk food.

“We have completely cut out junk food like McDonalds, Hungry Jacks and KFC. We will have a pizza maybe twice a month on a weekend,” Pariya said.

“Vik has also completely cut out processed sugars since May, and we only drink freshly squeezed juices or water. I may have a Coke once every three weeks.”

Day One

Pariya - Breakfast: Cereal with lactose-free milk; Lunch: Chicken with barberries and rice; Dinner: Lamb celery stew with rice and salad

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Chicken with barberries and rice; Dinner: Lamb celery stew with rice and salad

Day Two

Pariya's tuna spaghetti brekkie; lamb celery stew for dinner. Image: Supplied.

Pariya - Breakfast: Tuna spaghetti; Lunch: Chicken soup; Dinner: Lamb celery stew with rice and salad

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Beef burger and salad; Dinner: Lamb celery stew with rice and salad

Day Three

Pariya - Breakfast: Two eggs with mushrooms and avocado; Lunch: Corn with sweet potato and carrot; Dinner: Okra stew with rice and salad

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Ocean trout with bread; Dinner: Okra stew with rice and salad

Day Four

Pariya - Breakfast: Cereal with strawberries and blueberries; Lunch: Okra stew with rice and salad; Dinner: Lamb with roast Brussels sprouts and rice

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Ocean trout with bread; Dinner: Lamb with roast Brussels sprouts and rice

Day Five

Persian rice and Tahdig; tuna pasta with salad. Image: Supplied.

Pariya - Breakfast: Peanut butter and honey on toast; Lunch: Okra stew with rice and salad; Dinner: Lamb roast with Persian rice and Tahdig (a traditional Persian crispy crust underneath the rice).

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Chicken salad; Dinner: Tuna pasta.

Day Six

Pariya - Breakfast: Cereal with lactose-free milk; Lunch: Tuna pasta; Dinner: Lamb roast with rice and salad

Viktor - Breakfast: Weet-Bix with milk; Lunch: Tuna pasta; Dinner: Lamb roast with rice and salad

Day Seven

Pariya - Breakfast: Peanut butter and honey on toast; Lunch: Lamb roast with rice and salad; Dinner: Prawn pasta in cream sauce

Viktor - Breakfast: Three eggs; Lunch: Tuna pasta; Dinner: Prawn pasta in cream sauce





Valentina and Ray

Since moving in together at the end of last year and working from home a lot more, Ray and I (both 31) have been pretty much eating the same things.

Ray is currently participating in a health challenge with his colleagues from work, so he is trying to reduce his carb intake where possible and avoids prawns due to an intolerance.

“I try to make sure what I am eating is high protein and avoid bread and other carbs as much as I can, but in a bread-loving household, it’s definitely tricky,” Ray said.

I’ve been trying to avoid the temptation to snack since working from home and I’m trying to maintain a healthy diet with our wedding coming up next year. Though it hasn’t been without its challenges as I have a big sweet tooth!

Day One Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach and toast. Image: Supplied.

Valentina - Breakfast: A green apple and a latte; Lunch: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach and toast; Dinner: Steak with sweet potato mash and chilli garlic broccolini

Ray - Breakfast: A banana and coffee; Lunch: Smoked salmon with wilted spinach; Dinner: Steak with sweet potato mash and chilli garlic broccolini

Day Two

Moussaka for dinner. Image: Supplied.

Valentina - Breakfast: A green apple and a latte; Lunch: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach and toast; Dinner: Moussaka

Ray - Breakfast: A banana and coffee; Lunch: Smoked salmon with wilted spinach; Dinner: Moussaka

Day Three

Chicken soup with carrot. Image: Supplied.

Valentina - Breakfast: A green apple and a latte; Lunch: Chicken soup with carrot; Dinner: Moussaka

Ray - Breakfast: A banana and coffee; Lunch: Chicken soup with carrot; Dinner: Moussaka

Day Four

Valentina - Breakfast: Banana bread and a latte; Lunch: Chicken soup with carrot; Dinner: Chicken risotto

Ray - Breakfast: A banana and coffee; Lunch: Chicken soup with carrot; Dinner: Spaghetti Bolognese

Day Five

Spicy pork mince ramen. Image supplied.

Valentina - Breakfast: Banana bread and a latte; Lunch: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach; Dinner: Spicy pork mince ramen

Ray - Breakfast: A banana and coffee; Lunch: Smoked salmon with wilted spinach; Dinner: Pork ramen noodle soup

Day Six

Scrambled eggs with salmon, avocado and wilted spinach. Image: Supplied.

Valentina - Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach, avocado and toast; Lunch: Chicken salad; Dinner: Salmon sushi

Ray - Breakfast: Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with wilted spinach and avocado; Lunch: Chicken salad; Dinner: Salmon sushi

Day Seven

Valentina - Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach, avocado and toast; Lunch: Tuna salad; Dinner: Baked tomato salmon with parsley and lemon rice

Ray - Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with wilted spinach, avocado and grilled eggplant; Lunch: Tuna salad; Dinner: Baked tomato salmon with parsley and lemon rice.

All of this food talk is making us hungry, please excuse us while we go in search of a snack…

What do you and your partner eat each week? Do you feel like you're getting enough nutrients?





