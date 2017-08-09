A newlywed couple has been killed in an accident, just a day after they were married.

On Friday, Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma got married in Kansas, USA.

They started dating four months ago and according to Rebekah’s dad John Bouma, they were “excited about the future”. But more than that, “they were meant for each other”.

They met while on separate Christian missions, her mother told the Wichita Eagle, getting to know each other through FaceTime, as Austin was a surf instructor who grew up in South Africa.

But just a day after the couple were married, about 6.30pm local time on Saturday, Austin is believed to have lost control of his truck, veering off the road and hitting a tree.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene, while 19-year-old Rebekah was taken to hospital and died two days later of her injuries.

The couple were married for just over a day before they lost their lives together in an accident the Sedgwick County sheriff’s Office deem "under investigation".

In a post on Facebook, Rebekah's mother Rachel acknowledged her daughter's passing with an "unbearably shattered heart".

"She is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart.

"We thank God that they are together while grieving their loss so very deeply."