Two parents invited a friend to join them in a threesome. Then she accused them of sexual assault.

A couple have told of how a drunken night ended in 22 months of hell, after a friend they invited to join them in a threesome accused them of sexual assault.

David and Sarah Finan, parents of two young children, have now been cleared of the charges, but say they endured 22 months of hell as they fought to clear their names.

The investment bank worker, 41 and his wife, 37 – who ran a children’s art and craft program have said that it was “just a bit of drunken fun” that they wished never had happened.

In 2014, the couple from Kent in the UK had been drinking at their local pub with friends when they went back to their luxury home.

Their daughters aged 4 and 6 at the time were sleeping upstairs.

Mrs Finan told The Sun “We were all just being giddy. For her to then claim we had assaulted her is just madness.

“We wouldn’t assault somebody, we are not like that. We are not swingers either, the entire thing has been a nightmare.”

She said that the friend was the mother of one of her daughter’s friends who had recently moved away.

After dinner, the group ended back at the Finans’ house – where the woman, and another couple were staying the evening.

Mrs Finan told The Sun the women began to compare their breast enhancements.

“We’d both had boob jobs. I’d had mine after having both girls and she said hers felt lumpy so wanted to compare. We felt each others to compare and they were lumpy,” she said.

Mr Finan told The Sun “We were messing around.”

“Then this woman pulled her top down under her boobs, then she grabbed Sarah’s top down a bit and rubbed her boobs up against Sarah’s bra. I took photos on my phone. It was stupid fun. Not the kind of thing we did every night but we had drunk a lot,” he added.

He went on to tell police it was all “100 per cent consensual”.

He also said that he and his wife had never had a threesome before, but he had been drinking steadily for about nine hours and the alcohol “lowered their inhibitions”.

The couple then explained that Mr Finan and the woman began kissing and they asked her to go upstairs with them, but she declined.

The woman told the court:

“That was the first time I felt uncomfortable.

“She didn’t look like she was joking.

“I had no reason to believe it would go any further. She hadn’t forced herself on me.”

“I put it down to her being really drunk, crazy.”

Mrs Finan told the court “There was a lot of sexual tension.”

“We had all had a few drinks. It had gone a bit further than comparing boobs.”

“She was absolutely consenting. We were laughing. Nothing else happened because it came to a natural end.”

The woman told the court the couple repeatedly came to her while she tried to sleep on the sofa. Image via iStock.

But the court heard a different story from the woman who sent text messages asking for help to the wife of the other friend sleeping at the Finan home. At one stage she wrote "OMG. You need to come downstairs now!! Please."

She told the court the couple repeatedly came to her while she tried to sleep on the sofa.

"I had already told him to stop. He knew that he had to stop but he just ignored me. Every time they went away they came back.”

The court was told Mr Finan finally stopped when the woman told him to "go to bed and f*** his wife".

The guest, terrified, says she slept on the floor in the room of the other couple in the house.

David and Sarah Finan told The Sun they didn’t know the woman had called the police until the next morning police cars drove up.

The couple were arrested for “assault by penetration”

Mrs Finan said, “I was scared, gobsmacked, confused. I couldn’t believe what she had said about us. She had been involved, it was drunken stupidity, not assault.”

Almost two years later, following an investigation where the couple’s name became public and Mrs Finan lost her business due to the scrutiny, the couple faced court.

After a four day trial – and international headlines - it took the jury just 30 minutes to find them both not guilty.

The devastated couple say they spent (A) $70,000 defending themselves on what they say were trumped up charges.

Mr Finan told The Sun, “We didn’t deserve this. All for a drunken fumble — that she wanted too. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money, it should never have gone to court.

“We are not some kinky, sex- obsessed couple. The worst has been the utter embarrassment of it all.”

As they try to piece back together their lives they have thanked the friends who stood by them and said the only saving grace is that their two daughters, now aged 6 and 8, haven't had a clue what has gone on.