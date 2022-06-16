EXCLUSIVE: Every incredible designer taking part in this year's Country to Couture runway show.

PSA: there's a runway show coming to Darwin that you don't want to miss.

On Tuesday August 2, 2022, 18 First Nations fashion designers will showcase their collections in Country to Couture, an innovative runway show celebrating the collision of Indigenous art and fashion.

Think models dressed in wearable art - how cool.

The annual event, which spans across two evening shows during Darwin's Aboriginal Art Fair, features leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designers and unique collaborations between Indigenous communities and some of our favourite Australian labels. And the best part? The show is open to everyone.

In a Mamamia exclusive, we've got your first look at the line-up of talented designers taking part in this year's Country to Couture runway.

Show 1:

Models backstage at the 2021 Country to Couture runway show. Image: Supplied.

Shadeen Evans and Joshua Morris. Image: Supplied.

Models wearing Nagli at the 2021 Country to Couture runway show. Image: James Giles.

Show 2:

The finale of the 2021 Country to Couture show. Image: Dylan Buckee.

Nathan McGuire with Garramilla Dancers at the 2021 Country to Couture show. Image: Charlie Bliss/Getty.

Foxxy Empire walking in the 2021 Country to Couture show. Image: Charlie Bliss/Getty.

Tickets to Country to Couture are available here. For more information about the 16th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and Public Program, visit www.daaf.com.au.

Feature image: Shadeen Evans and Joshua Morris wear the Boonkaj collection by Waringarri Aboriginal Arts, styled by Rhys Ripper, 2021. Image: James Giles