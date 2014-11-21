Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Bill Cosby responds to rape allegations

A video has emerged of comedian Bill Cosby responding to the rape allegations that surround him, including two new ones that have come to light over the past month.

The interview was recorded by Associated Press on November 6th, but this part of it was never aired.

With his wife Camille by his side he was asked about the rape allegations.

“There’s no response,” he replied.

“And I’ll tell you why. I don’t want to compromise your integrity, but I don’t talk about it.”

He then changes his mind asking that the footage get scrapped.

In light of recent allegations Associated Press decided to release the video.

Since 2005, more than a dozen women, two of whom came forward recently including model Janice Dickinson, have accused Cosby of drugging and raping or molesting them.

For more read this post here.

2. Julie Bishop criticises Obama

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has told the ABC that the Government had an issue with a speech made by US President Obama during his time at the G20.

“There was an issue regarding his statement about the Great Barrier Reef and I can understand the Queensland Government’s concern because the Queensland government and Australia has committed significant resources, funding and effort into conserving and preserving the Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Bishop said on 7.30 last night.

At a speech at the University of Queensland, Mr Obama challenged the government to tackle climate change and urged young Australians to act before it was too late.

“I have not had time to go to the Great Barrier Reef and I want to come back and I want my daughters to come back and I want their daughters and sons to come back and have that be there in 50 years,” he said.

Sky News reports that the Parliamentary Secretary for the Environment, Simon Birmingham feels President Obama can say what he likes.

“I think that President Obama is free to speak in a country like Australia as he chooses. We give freedom of speech to those citizens and visitors alike.”

3. Eddie Obeib and Ian Macdonald to be prosecuted

Former New South Wales Labor ministers Eddie Obeid and Ian Macdonald have been ordered to appear in court after prosecutors decided to act on the findings of the state’s corruption watchdog.



4. Mother who killed three sentenced

A mother in the UK who killed three of her four children has been sentenced.

Tania Clarence pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Olivia, four, and three-year-old twins Ben and Max at the family home over the Easter holidays.

The three children all suffered from the muscle-weakening condition MSA type-2.

For more read this post here.



5. Russian website streams home web cams and baby monitors

Warnings today about a Russian based website which has been found to be broadcasting thousands of feeds of live video footage from inside homes and businesses around the world, including over 4,000 in the U.S., 2,000 in France and 500 in the UK.

The footage has been accessed by hacking into personal webcams, CCTV cameras and even baby monitors using weak or default passwords.

The site includes baby monitor footage of a child’s bedroom in the UK, as well as footage from inside a UK office, a gym and a shop interior, obtained from CCTV networks supposedly used to keep the companies and businesses secure.

6. Gable Tostee’s first day free on bail

Accused balcony killer Gable Tostee has spent his first day out on bail visiting the doctor.

The 28-year-old who was freed on bail Wednesday is required to attend an alcohol rehabilitation program as part of his bail.

He is set to stand trial over the death of New Zealand tourist Warriena Wright, who fell from his 14th-floor Avalon balcony in August.

He has maintained his innocence.



7. Julian Assange has lost an appeal against a Swedish warrant

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has lost an appeal against a Swedish warrant for his arrest to be questioned over alleged sex crimes.

“The Court of Appeal refuses Julian Assange’s claim that the detention order of the city court be set aside,” the ruling announced on Thursday.

Swedish prosecutors want to question Mr Assange about accusations of rape and sexual molestation brought against him by two women in their 30s when he visited the country in 2010. He denies the claims.

The court agreed said that “interviews must take place here in Sweden in view of the nature of the crimes and the investigation and the fact that a possible trial requires him to be in Sweden”, dismissing Mr Assange’s claim that he is effectively under house arrest.

“The fact is that Julian Assange can leave the embassy if he so wishes,” the ruling said.

A version of this story was originally published on ABC and has been republished with full permission.

8. Mother of Charles’ Mason’s fiancé speaks

The mother of the 26-year-old girl set to marry mass-murderer Charles Manson has spoken to the media, telling the New York Post, “I don’t believe she has been brainwashed. She’s a very bright person and she has never done anything she hasn’t thought through thoroughly.”

Afton Burton’s mother, Melissa said she was shocked by her daughter’s wedding plans and while she will not be attending the wedding it is her daughter’s choice.

“She’s a grown woman, I can’t dictate what she does.”

For more read this post here.



9. Tom Meagher wants Ireland to ban Julien Blanc

Tom Meagher has urged Ireland to follow in the footsteps of Australia and ban “pick-up artist” Julien Blanc.

Writing on Facebook Tom Meagher has called for his followers to sign a Change.org petition demanding the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Services deny Mr Blanc a visa.

“He has had to leave Australia due to a campaign forcing him out and has recently been denied visas in Canada and the UK.”

“Don’t let Ireland be a haven for this man,” Tom wrote.



10. Pope has a garage sale

Reuters reports that Pope Francis is selling some stuff… all to raise money for the poor.

The raffle has items which have been given to the Pope such as a Homero Ortega brand hat, a new four-wheel-drive Fiat Panda, bicycles, an espresso coffee machine, and object such as watches.

Tickets are 10 euros each.



11. Mike Nichols dies

Mike Nichols the director who won an Oscar for the 1967 film The Graduate, has died aged 83.

Nichols was married to Diane Sawyer.

Stars who worked with Nichols included Al Pacino in Angels in America, Gene Hackman and Robin Williams in The Birdcage, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver in Working Girl and Julia Roberts in Closer.



12. Most dangerous toys

A consumer watch group has revealed the ten most dangerous toys to buy this Christmas.

The list compiled by World Against Toys Causing Harm includes a doll with a bow that babies could choke on, a Bottle Rocket Party kit which does homemade rocket experiments and Ziggle a four-wheeled cycle by Radio Flyer which is pictured on the box being ridden by a boy not wearing a helmet, despite wording saying helmets must be worn.

13. Schoolies starts

As the annual pilgrimage to schoolies celebrations begins across the country police have warned schoolies to be careful about what they share on social media.

NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said “Smart phones with access to email and social networking sites are a great way to stay in touch with your friends, but there is the potential for instantly shared information to affect your safety or future job prospects.

“When you post something online, it’s there for everyone to see, including your family or even a future employer. So think about what pictures and comments you are putting on the web.

“Before you leave, double check settings on your social media accounts and ensure you are only sharing with people you trust.”



14. Men do find high heels sexier

A study in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior has proven what many of us already knew men really do find women in high heels significantly sexier.

The study measured the helpfulness of strangers to a woman in need wearing different height shoes.

A 19-year-old woman approached men between ages 25 and 50, asking for their help with a survey on gender equality, when she wore stilettos she got the most responses.

The study then followed up with several other scenarios, all proving that men were most likely to respond to a woman in high heels.



15. Baby Gammy’s citizenship bid

By SAMANTHA HAWLEY

The baby boy with Down syndrome at the centre of a surrogacy scandal in Thailand is in the process of becoming an Australian citizen.

Gammy’s Thai surrogate mother, Pattaramon Chanbua, has lodged papers at the Australian embassy in Bangkok and said she hoped it would give more certainty to his future and that he could be entitled to Australian welfare.

The application could be approved within weeks.

A version of this story appeared on ABC News. An edited verison has been republished here with permission.

