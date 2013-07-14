Glee star Cory Monteith, dead at 31.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Glee star Cory Monteith, who plays teenager Finn Hudson on the hit musical show, has been found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver.

He was only 31-years-old.

The hotel reported that Monteith was expected to check out today – but when he didn’t, hotel staff investigated and found him in his room.

No cause of death has been given, and no foul play is suspected. TMZ have reported that he was “clearly deceased” when police arrived on the scene. Some sources have suggested that Monteith died from an overdose, but an autopsy will not be carried out until Monday.

Monteith voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier this year in April, for substance abuse. He was spotted leaving the program in June. Monteith had previously spent time in rehab when he was 19-years-old.

A spokesman for the Vancouver Police, Acting Chief Doug LePard, said: “As was the case in countless homes, I watched Glee regularly with my daughters, and I know there will be shock and sadness in many households with the news of his tragic death.”

Monteith was dating on-screen flame, actress Lea Michele, who said when he checked into rehab in March that she was proud of his decision, and would support him.

He had been a part of Glee since the show first aired in 2009, and played a popular, high-school jock who joined the ‘uncool’ glee club – only to find that he loved singing. In the show he dated the series female lead Rachel Berry, and had been dating the actress who played her – Lea Michele – for over a year.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WxPyUzWSPA&feature=youtu.be

It’s a life lost far too soon. We’ll be raising a glass and having a sing-along for him tonight. RIP Cory Monteith.

More details as they emerge.