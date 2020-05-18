What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Monday May 18.

Australia has received international backing for an independent inquiry into COVID-19, as its trade tensions with China face further strain.

A draft resolution calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the responses to the pandemic has been co-sponsored by 62 countries, including India, Japan, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Indonesia, Russia and all 27 EU member states.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says it’s crucial to review the events of earlier this year to avoid a repeat.

“There is positive support for an independent review into the pandemic to help the world learn the lessons necessary to protect global health,” Senator Payne told The Australian.

"This is about collaborating to equip the international community to better prevent or counter the next pandemic and keep our citizens safe."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said the push for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 crisis is "completely unremarkable".

But China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashed out at foreign politicians for politicising the pandemic.

Backing for the motion comes amid worsening relations between Australia and China, after Trade Minister Simon Birmingham suggested local businesses would probably start looking elsewhere to sell their products to spread their risk.

The minister also told ABC television on Sunday, he had tried to contact his Chinese counterpart by phone directly to try to soothe the growing rift, but he has yet to get a return call.

China is threatening to slap a large tariff on Australian barley imports following an anti-dumping investigation, while it has blocked beef imports from four abattoirs.

A delivery driver's positive COVID-19 test will see 12 McDonald's stores close across Victoria. The driver, who worked for an external service provider, delivered to all 12 outlets and interacted with "a small number" of employees, McDonald's Australia said in a statement.

At the time, the driver was asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19.

Two other coronavirus cases have been identified in unrelated cases at other Victorian McDonald's outlets in Fawkner and Craigieburn.

An abattoir at the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne's west will begin reopening its premises.

Authorities insist it will be some time before Cedar Meats resumes full operations, after 100 coronavirus cases were linked to the meatworks.

Between 15 to 20 staff cleared by the health department will return to work, and have staggered breaks after the factory was deep cleaned.

The Cedar Meats abattoir in Brooklyn has been linked to 100 infections. Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty.

The state notched up another seven COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1561.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises confirmed late on Sunday, it was notified on Friday a worker at its Fairfield store had tested positive to COVID-19.

The store was immediately shut and will remain closed for at least 14 days while a deep clean is undertaken, a company statement said.

The Fairfield store staff and their families were advised to self-isolate and get tested.

Victorians were also given the green light to eat and drink inside pubs, restaurants and cafes from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

Aussie teenagers feel overlooked in COVID-19 discussions.

Most Australian teenagers are worried about their education being disrupted or held back due to coronavirus-driven changes to their schooling, a survey has found.

The UNICEF Australia research also found that 40 per cent of Australians aged 13-17 view many of the pandemic-related discussions about children and young people, such as school closures, as being more about the impact on parents, carers and the economy.

UNICEF Australia program and advocacy manager, Juliet Attenborough, says young people have been struggling with the mental health and wellbeing implications of continuing their education and social interaction in relative isolation, relying on intense, prolonged screen time in online video for both.

"While a quarter (26 per cent) feel they have no way to contribute to the national discussion and are not really being seen as an important part of the overall picture," she said in a statement on Sunday.

"They are experiencing high levels of uncertainty about the impacts it will have on their senior studies and graduation from high school and a sense of being relatively overlooked stakeholders in public discussions."

The survey found 67 per cent of the young people were worried about their education being disrupted or held back.

NSW "did not observe the 1.5m rule" on first weekend dining in.

NSW authorities have warned the public to stay alert and avoid complacency, as the state enjoyed its first weekend of rolled back COVID-19 restrictions.

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he had noted many people at cafes and restaurants did not appear to be observing the 1.5 metres social distancing rule.

Groups of people enjoy picnics and evening drinks at Observatory Hill during sunset in Sydney on the first weekend of loosened restrictions. Image: James D. Morgan/Getty.

"It's fair to say that there has been, in a sense, a great NSW bust-out - people (are) rewarding themselves for many weeks of sacrifice, having themselves locked inside," Mr Hazzard said on Sunday.

"But I also do want to remind people this virus is extremely dangerous and we are all - every one of us - sitting ducks for this virus. We don't know where this virus might break out."

One new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, with eight cases recorded in the proceeding 24 hours.

Tasmania and WA ease more restrictions as of today.

WA is unwinding many of its coronavirus restrictions from today, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at hospitality businesses.

About 130,000 public servants have been encouraged to return to offices and the government is urging other businesses to send staff back to work.

Premier Mark McGowan hopes to further loosen restrictions by June 8, a week earlier than initially expected.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan. Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty.

The number of regional borders has been cut from nine to four, allowing Perth residents to holiday down south but still quarantining more vulnerable areas in the state's north.

WA recorded three historical coronavirus infections over the weekend. Each of those patients have since recovered.

Tasmanians can eat at restaurants and cafes from today, with venues allowed up to 10 people seated inside.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed, including for real estate purposes, small religious gatherings and weddings.

Funerals can have up to 30 guests and 10 people can visit community facilities such as libraries under the easing of restrictions.

No fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Sunday, leaving the state's total number of infections so far at 226.

Around the world.

- Emirates will cut 30,000 in the wake of coronavirus, bringing its employee numbers down by 30 per cent.

- 170 people have died in Britain's last 24 hours, a steep decline in the 468 deaths the previous day. It's the lowest daily increase since March 24.

- India has extended its nearly two month lockdown by two weeks with 91,000 people in the country infected.

- Spain's daily death toll is below 100 for the first time in two months.

- Brazil's case numbers have surpassed Italy and Spain, making the country the fourth largest outbreak in the world. More than 230,000 people are infected but testing rates are significantly lower than places like the US and UK.

- Italy will reopen its borders to travellers from Europe next month with shops, bars and restaurants reopening Monday. The country added 153 deaths to its tally of 31,000 on Saturday.

- London police have arrested 19 protestors for disobeying social distancing rules after they gathered in Hyde Park to protest the government's response against COVID-19.

