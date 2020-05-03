What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Sunday May 3.

— With AAP.

Fourteenth resident of Sydney’s Newmarch House dies from COVID-19.

A fourteenth resident of Sydney’s Newmarch House has died after testing positive to COVID-19, Anglicare Sydney confirmed on Sunday morning.

Ann Fahey, 76 years old, died at Nepean Hospital in north-west Sydney.

There have now been 61 cases and 14 deaths related to transmission at the aged care home that has become the centre of a coronavirus cluster.

It comes as Anglicare’s chief executive says the organisation will raise the possibility of extracting residents from the Western Sydney aged care home.

"This is something that we're going to raise with residents in our communication shortly," Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said on Saturday.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has also called on the government to give all Newmarch residents, even ones who were healthy, the option of being moved to the public hospital system.

There are currrently 109 coronavirus patients being treated by NSW Health, including 14 in intensive care, while 2,300 have recovered.

The national death toll in Australia is now 94.

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors that saved his life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their son in tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who treated Johnson for COVID-19.

Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram, saying she "couldn't be happier".

"Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am," she posted on Saturday.

"Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month.

"Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."

The two doctors are experts in infectious diseases and ventilation, and shared their "warm congratulations" with the couple.

"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way, and we give our thanks to the incredible team of professionals who we work with at Guy's at St Thomas' [Hospital] and who ensure every patient receives the best care," they said in a statement.

"We wish the new family every health and happiness."

Symonds and Wilfred are understood to be back in Number 10 Downing Street with Johnson after the birth on Wednesday.

Just weeks ago Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.

Over four million register for COVIDSafe app.

Watch: Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the importance of downloading COVIDSafe. Post continues below.

More than four million Australians have registered for the COVIDSafe app within the first week of its launch. The app uses Bluetooth connections to determine who coronavirus-infected people have come into close contact with.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison floated the prospect of pubs reopening if enough people download the coronavirus tracing app.

Millions more are needed to sign up before the national cabinet sits next Friday to consider lifting restrictions.

Just under 6,800 virus cases have been reported across the country, with the death toll standing at 94 – extremely low by international standards.

Queensland's first day of freedom brings 30 fines.

Queensland's first day of 'freedom' was not without its problems with police issuing more than 30 infringement notices for breaches of COVID-19 directions.

From Saturday, residents could travel up to 50km from their home to shop, visit a park or even go to the drive-in.

However, they could only move about with members of their household and they also had to retain social distancing measures.

Yet police still handed out 32 on-the-spot fines for $1334 on Saturday.

So far 1,664 on-the-spot fines for COVID-19 related infringements have been issued, totalling more than $2.19 million.

Spaniards go outside after seven week lockdown.

Thousands of Spaniards have woken up early on Saturday to lace up their running shoes for the first time in seven weeks after the government ended a prohibition on outdoor exercise.

At 6am, early risers poured into the streets dressed in athletic gear to run, bike, and speed walk.

A few tried running with a face mask despite the difficulty it causes with breathing. The masks are highly recommended by Spanish health authorities for walkers and shoppers, to reduce the chance of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

"I feel good, but tired. You sure notice that it has been a month and I am not in shape," 36-year-old Cristina Palomeque said in Barcelona after taking a break following a 20-minute jog. She had grown tired of following Zumba and yoga classes online.

"Some people think it may be too early (to go out), as I do, but it is also important to do exercise for health reasons," she said.

The government has set up time slots for age groups and activities to prevent crowds from forming and exposing the most at-risk elders.

People between 14 and 70 can now go out for individual exercise, and couples in that age group who live together can go for walks, from 6am to 10am and 8pm to 11pm. People over 70 can go out from 10am to noon and 7pm to 8pm, with one caregiver if needed. Children under 14 are now allowed to go out between noon and 7pm for walks with one parent, for up one hour, within one kilometre of home. They cannot play with other children.

Towns and villages with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants are exempt from the timetable dividing people by age groups.

The lockdown, among the strictest in the world, has succeeded in reducing daily increases of over 20 per cent in cases to under one per cent and saving Spain's hospitals from collapse.

Spain has 25,100 confirmed deaths from the virus after a daily increase of 276 was reported on Saturday. That is down from daily death tolls of over 900 a month ago. Another 1,147 cases reported over the past 24 hours took the total of confirmed infections to 216,582.

Feature Image: Instagram/Getty.

For more on COVID-19:

To protect yourself and the community from COVID-19, remain in your home unless strictly necessary, keep at least 1.5 metres away from other people, regularly wash your hands and avoid touching your face.



If you are sick and believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your GP ahead of time to book an appointment. Or call the national Coronavirus Health Information Line for advice on 1800 020 080. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

To keep up to date with the latest information, please visit the Department of Health website.

