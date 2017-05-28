News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

'Bizarre scenes' at Corby household as they appear to be taunting the media.

Some really weird things are happening at the Corby home in Loganlea.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby – along with her sister Mercedes – landed at Brisbane airport earlier this morning.

While Mercedes has been spotted at her mother Rosleigh Rose’s Loganlea home – no one knows where Schapelle is.

And the Corby family now seems to be taunting the media – who are camped outside their house awaiting Schapelle’s arrival.

The media has shared some of the more bizarre things they’ve witnessed outside the Corby home this morning.

Sky News reporter Johanna Marie tweeted an image of a man wearing a scary mask, while a photographer captured a photo of a monkey statue – with its middle finger raised – in the front window of the house.

At Mercede's house in Tugan on the Gold Coast, a Schapelle 'look-alike' who many believe is her cousin, turned up covering her head with a hoodie.

Out the front of Mercedes home, a woman who said she is Schapelle's 'Aunty Jen' told the awaiting media that she has no idea where her niece is.

“I know as much as what you guys do,” she said.

Is Cassie Sainsbury the new Schapelle Corby? Post continues...

“I do not know where she is, I just know she’s home in Australia. I nearly fell out of bed when I saw the (TV) coverage ... I didn’t realise it was going to be as huge as this.”

'Aunty Jen' said she does not know whether Schapelle will be living with Mercedes, but if she does she'll "give her a peck on the cheek and a massive hug".

Tags: mercedes-corby , news-3 , schapelle-corby

Related Stories

Recommended