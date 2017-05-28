'Bizarre scenes' at Corby household as they appear to be taunting the media.

Some really weird things are happening at the Corby home in Loganlea.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby – along with her sister Mercedes – landed at Brisbane airport earlier this morning.

While Mercedes has been spotted at her mother Rosleigh Rose’s Loganlea home – no one knows where Schapelle is.

And the Corby family now seems to be taunting the media – who are camped outside their house awaiting Schapelle’s arrival.

The media has shared some of the more bizarre things they’ve witnessed outside the Corby home this morning.

Sky News reporter Johanna Marie tweeted an image of a man wearing a scary mask, while a photographer captured a photo of a monkey statue – with its middle finger raised – in the front window of the house.

At Mercede's house in Tugan on the Gold Coast, a Schapelle 'look-alike' who many believe is her cousin, turned up covering her head with a hoodie.

Out the front of Mercedes home, a woman who said she is Schapelle's 'Aunty Jen' told the awaiting media that she has no idea where her niece is.

“I know as much as what you guys do,” she said.

“I do not know where she is, I just know she’s home in Australia. I nearly fell out of bed when I saw the (TV) coverage ... I didn’t realise it was going to be as huge as this.”

'Aunty Jen' said she does not know whether Schapelle will be living with Mercedes, but if she does she'll "give her a peck on the cheek and a massive hug".