In 2010, Jenny suddenly lost her 18-month-old baby. There was only one thing that helped.

Jenny McGregor found therapy in writing music when she suddenly lost her 18-month-old son, Jamie, in 2010. It was during this devastating time she was helped by The Red Nose Foundation.

They offered her and her husband, Ben, free counselling and support in their darkest hour.

Whilst grieving, Jenny turned to her touchstone – music. Yet she was unable to find the solace she needed to connect, to heal, and to live through the trauma. It was this reason that Jenny started to write songs to work through the devastation that came from the death of her child.

Through her work as a Clown Doctor for The Humour Foundation, sadly, she knows first-hand that losing a child is not a rare thing, and that many others have been through the same grief. It’s these other bereaved parents she hopes to help.

Jenny’s Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $25,000 to professionally produce and share an album of 12 songs with bereaved parents. In order to help those who need it most, Jenny is creating the album to provide free to Red Nose.

The album will be free for all parents who access Red Nose services. Her music will also be available for sale, with 100% of all proceeds going back to Red Nose.

"This album is a legacy to my son, Jamie. It has been a part of my healing, and if it can help just one other person heal, then it has been completely worthwhile," Jenny said.

On Thursday night (20th July), Jenny launched her campaign at Desire Books in Manly, who generously offered their location for free. It was a full house, attended by supporters, representatives of The Red Nose Foundation, Clown Doctors, friends and family.

“Red Nose is thrilled to have Jenny’s support. Our charity depends on support from the community to continue providing services to bereaved parents. And as a bereaved parent, myself, I know how much Jenny’s music will help,” said Sarah Gillet, Community Fundraising and Events Coordinator from Red Nose.

“Thank you so much to everyone for your generosity – from the location, to lucky door prizes, to the video for Kickstarter, photography and so much more. So many people have given their time for free to help get this project off the ground. I’m blown away by the support, and I hope this campaign can give back to Red Nose, which is such a wonderful charity,” said Jenny.

The Kickstarter campaign page is Love and Let Go (An Album for Bereaved Parents). The campaign started on Thursday, the 20th of July 2017 and ends on Friday, the 18th of August, 2017.

Jenny McGregor is a mother and a musician who lives on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. She composes music for the love of the creative process. Jenny also works as a Clown Doctor, Doctor Dotty, with the Humour Foundation.

She hopes to help other bereaved parents by supporting the Red Nose charity, which helped her and her husband through the death of their son.

You can find out more about Jenny on her website and Facebook page.