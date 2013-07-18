News
Convinced you look nothing like your mum? Think again

Think you don’t look like anyone in your family? French-Canadian photographer Ulric Collette might just be able to prove you wrong. Collette created mashups in which he takes photographs of two family members, edits half of each face and creates one seamless portrait. He calls it the “Genetic Portraits” series. 

Turns out gender differences and age gaps don't matter. Try as we might sometimes to keep them at bay, but we all have more in common with your relatives than we think.

Check out these amazing images:

Mother/Daughter: Francine, 56 & Catherine, 23

ULRIC COLLETTE

Twins: Alex & Sandrine, 20

ULRIC COLLETTE

Daughter/Mother: Marie-Pier, 18 & N’sira, 49

ULRIC COLLETTE

Sisters: Anne-Sophie, 19 & Pascale, 16

ULRIC COLLETTE

Brothers: Christopher, 30, & Ulric, 29

ULRIC COLLETTE

Daughter/Mother: Jill, 25 & Johanne, 54

ULRIC COLLETTE

Mother/Daughter: Julie, 61 and Isabelle, 32

ULRIC COLLETTE

Portrait génétique from Ulric Collette on Vimeo.

