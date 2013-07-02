News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

The most provocative advertisements of all time. Are you offended?

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertising isn’t just advertising.

What our advertisements are about, what they say and the way they say it, tells us a lot about who we are as a society. They tell us what turns us on.

And the advertisements that inspire controversy, outrage, shock and offense? They show us what turns us off.

The ads below were collected on Huffington Post, as 100 controversial ads that got people talking. We’ve brought you a taste of what they put together but also added in a bunch of Australian examples as well.

Some of these ads were considered controversial because they’re sexist, or racist. Some of them because they are overtly sexual, or display a fair bit of bare flesh. Some of them could be considered offensive because of the language they use. And some – just some – perhaps because they tell a hard truth.

Do you find these ads offensive? Do you remember them?

Tags: current-affairs , media

Related Stories

Recommended