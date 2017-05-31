Charity event targeted in brutal backlash against Constance Hall.

A shopping centre is feeling the brunt of the backlash against Constance Hall, after announcing the controversial blogger as the host of an upcoming fundraiser.

In a post on its Facebook page, Stockland Baldivis wrote that Hall would be part of “an exclusive” ticketed event in Perth to raise money for the Stocklands Care Foundation.

The reaction from the centre’s followers was swift and fierce.

"Pencil into diary: do not approach Baldivis Stocklands on June 10th," wrote one. "Thanks for the heads up."

"I would actually rather swallow razor blades. Out of all the incredible women in Western Australia, you got this one?" added another.

A number of commenters took aim at the 33-year-old's personal life, referencing her new relationship and separation from her carpenter husband, Bill Mahon.

While Hall has amassed an impressively loyal fanbase of over 1.1 million 'Queens', as they call themselves, a number of her followers have been alienated by the April breakdown of her six-year marriage.

The backlash largely stemmed from allegations levelled by Mahon via social media that Hall had been cheating on him with single father, Denim Cooke, with whom she is now in a relationship.

Hall dismissed the claims as "2am lying rants from an ex husband determined to destroy me".

"I absolutely never left Bill for anyone," she wrote on Facebook at the time. "I didn’t cheat on Bill with Denim. I tried and tried and tried with Bill, so many tears and so much trying. My family and friends know the truth.”